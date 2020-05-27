As Columbia reopens, professional musicians face new challenges of live performance

It’s been more than two months since the live music scene ground to a halt along with the rest of the world. But now, with businesses tentatively reopening and establishing new protocols in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, live musicians face an uncertain new reality.

And while there is wide divergence among professional musicians on the best approach to take, most have looked to tentatively begin performing in outdoor spaces, where conditions are safest. Cayce’s Steel Hands Brewery, for instance, has already begun hosting performers on its safely distanced outdoor stage, as have other venues across the state.

“I had my first public gigs last weekend,” confirms singer/guitarist Dave Britt, who like many professional musicians splits his time between playing cover shows and original music. “One was in Port Royal, South Carolina, at the Port Royal Community Beer Garden, and then I played the back deck at Smoking Brew on James Island.”

The renewal of live music feels like a strange sort of unreality, at least for Britt, who notes the venues were taking special precautions to make it as safe as possible.

“I think people were kind of tentatively coming out,” he reports. “They definitely enjoyed being outside and doing something special. It’s a lot of people’s first live music they’ve seen in two months.”

“To me, it felt semi-normal, but you have this kind of feel of this sea of uneasiness under you at all times.”

Both Scott Rankin, who plays solo acoustic gigs and in the alt-country/Southern rock outfit Kenny George Band, and Jeff Lucero, who does similar splits as a covers performer and alternative rock frontman, share similar experiences of recent outdoor gigs. None of the three have played full-band or indoor gigs yet, although Britt has one on the books in the coming weeks, and the Kenny George Band is tentatively scheduled in July.

Lucero, who is somewhat immunocompromised and had to take on increased parenting and homeschooling responsibilities once the coronavirus hit, finds himself in a similar position. At places like Steel Hands, he says, the setup makes him feel somewhat safe in terms of social distancing. Still, the audience response he’s seen leaves him with some pause.

“If I’d been just like in the wilderness for like two months, crowd-wise and vibe-wise, I really wouldn’t have known [anything had happened],” he confesses. “It was a little bit less busy, maybe, and there were obviously less people inside. And they had a different arrangement with, you know, various things like the tables and you know, roped off and stuff.”

Lucero says he hopes that, as things progress, audiences and venues alike will work more in concert to create a safer environment.

“Nobody really was wearing a mask,” he says, an observation echoed by Rankin and Britt. “There were a few people that showed up with masks, but I feel like what’s going to have to happen is people are going to have to set the tone. And I think it probably, you know, starts with the staff. People probably just felt weird and awkward because nobody else was wearing them.”

Kenny George band has two members who have family members who are immunocompromised, explains Rankin, whose band lost a valuable spot on the main stage of the popular St. Pat’s in Five Points festival in March and is supposed to be out on a short tour that included stops at Columbia’s The White Mule, The Pour House on Johns Island and Greenville’s Radio Room.

“We just weren’t comfortable playing those rooms,” Rankin adds. “The air doesn’t circulate well enough in those small rooms. We just don’t think it’s the safest environment for us to be in.”

For shows coming up, the band is placing strict requirements in its contracts regarding sanitation procedures and social distancing around the musicians, and it will bring their own microphones to each gig. Its next gig isn’t until June, and its next club show is in July.

“Those are tentatively on the books,” Rankin says. “If two weeks before, it doesn’t look good, we’ll have to reschedule. We haven’t had much pushback. All of the venue owners seem to understand.”

He, Britt and Lucero agree that the venues themselves have worked hard to create safe conditions, though, and that it is the patrons’ behavior that remains most concerning, at least in these early post-lockdown days.

It is worth noting that there is at least some financial imperative for musicians, and much more for venues, to begin trying out this new normal, something which all are quick to concede.

While the musicians interviewed don’t solely depend on live performances for their income, it is a key part of what they normally do.

“All money is good money,” offers Britt. “And [it] makes up a proportion of my income. I still have a full-time job, so it’s not like I have to play live to eat, but I know it’s not that way for all musicians.”

Both Britt and Kenny George Band, as well as the hard-gigging duo Prettier Than Matt, say they were able to replace a good chunk of their live income with streaming gigs, although the long-term viability of that revenue stream is a bit of a concern.

Jeff Pitts, guitarist/singer in Prettier Than Matt, says that the alternative income stream has made it a bit easier to hold off on going back on stage.

“We’re probably going to be more like a twice a week kind of thing and outdoor kind of stuff only,” he explains. “We wanted to be kind of consistent in how we approach taking or not taking gigs because of COVID.”

Every musician Free Times spoke brought up mostly unprompted the uncomfortable politics of the moment and the increased scrutiny on their actions, an added stress factor in addition to the financial and physical health concerns they might have.

Rankins explicitly encourages some empathy for the predicament many of his fellow musicians are in.

“In general, the approach I try to take, especially on social media, is just to have some empathy, you know, and not a rush to judgment,” he offers.” Especially people who are just desperate for an income right now. You know, just don’t make assumptions.”

And musicians, just like everybody else, are going to have to chart a new normal.

“It kind of still feels a little weird and wrong, but it’s only because I think just there’s so many mixed opinions,” Britt admits. “But I think that if we cared so much about our health, we probably would have picked a different thing to do.”