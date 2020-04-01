Amazon says employee in West Columbia tested positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Amazon warehouse in West Columbia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company learned Wednesday. Any employees who had close contact with that staff member were asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, during which they will receive paid leave, according to a company statement.

“We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” said Amazon spokeswoman Alyssa Bronikowski.

The employee, who has not been identified, had been at the site last on March 18, according to a memo distributed to Amazon staffers. The areas where they worked were subjected to repeated cleanings, according to the memo, and the center has remained open.

All Amazon sites are receiving extra cleaning during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the company, including special attention to common surfaces such as doorknobs and elevator buttons.

The company also has put a halt on daily meetings and canceled nonessential travel in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, according to a statement.

Employees who were nervous about returning to work would not be punished for their absences, according to the staff memo. Staff members who are feeling ill were encouraged to stay home from the workplace.