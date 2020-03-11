You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe today.

top story

A running list of Columbia events canceled due to coronavirus

  • Updated
23311.tif

Illustration displaying the ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and ensuing fears continue to spread throughout the country, and the ensuing event cancellations are mounting — Austin's South By Southwest, Knoxville's Big Ears Festival, Durham's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, and Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade are but a few prominent national events that are no longer taking place.

Free Times will update this article with Columbia-area cancellations and postponements as they're announced. Please email jordanl@free-times.com if you know of an event that should be added to the list.

Closed to the General Public: All USC intercollegiate athletic events until at least March 30

Postponed: All Historic Columbia public programs through April 4.

Canceled through April 30: Fort Jackson basic training graduation ceremonies.

Canceled: City of Columbia zoning map revision meeting at the Eau Claire Print Building (March 11)

Postponed: City of Columbia adult league championship basketball game at Drew Wellness (March 12)

Postponed: Arts & Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art (though the museum remains open) (March 13)

Canceled: Quilt Documentation Day at McKissick Museum (March 14)

Canceled: Quarry Crusher Run at Vulcan quarry (March 14)

Closed to the Public (will be live-streamed): South Carolina Philharmonic at the Koger Center (March 14)

Postponed: LoCo Craft Beer Jam at City Roots (March 14)

Postponed: WellFest at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (March 14)

Canceled: S.C. United soccer St. Patrick's Day Cup (March 14-15)

Canceled: Sundays with Steinway & Sons concert with Yerin Yang (March 15)

Canceled: Columbia City Ballet's Beauty and the Beast at the Sandhills branch of the Richland Library (though all branches remain open) (March 15) 

Canceled: Lexington Town Council work session (March 16)

Canceled: USC Jazz Faculty Ensemble at the Koger Center (March 17)

Canceled: Nature of Spring with Rudy Mancke at McKissick Museum (March 17)

Postponed: Mullen 2017-2020 Exhibition Opening at the Koger Center (March 18)

Canceled: The Budweiser Clydesdales event on Main Street in Lexington. (March 18)

Postponed: Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ for Historic Columbia (March 19) 

Canceled: Opening weekend of Black Snow at USC’s Center for Performance Experiment (March 19-22)

Canceled/Potentially Postponed: St. Pat's in Five Points (March 21)

Postponed: Mayor's Play Ball Initiative at Earlewood Park (March 21)

Canceled: City of Columbia Community Development Department's All Access Columbia workshop. (March 21)

Postponed: City of Women Research Roundtable (March 24)

Canceled: USC Symphony Orchestra Alumni Spotlight Concert at the Koger Center (March 24)

Postponed: SC Works Midlands Youth Career Fair at the Dutch Square Center (March 26)

Canceled: Parker Quartet Spring Residency at USC (March 26-29)

Scaled Back: Indie Grits (March 26-29; screenings will proceed at the Nickelodeon Theatre, all other events canceled)

Canceled: The Carolina Cup horse race in Camden (March 28)

Postponed: City of Women Saturday Roll Bus Tour (March 28)

Postponed: Closing Day at Capital City Stadium (April 4)

Postponed: Columbia International Festival at the State Fairgrounds (April 4-5)

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.