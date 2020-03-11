A running list of Columbia events canceled due to coronavirus

Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and ensuing fears continue to spread throughout the country, and the ensuing event cancellations are mounting — Austin's South By Southwest, Knoxville's Big Ears Festival, Durham's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, and Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade are but a few prominent national events that are no longer taking place.
Free Times will update this article with Columbia-area cancellations and postponements as they're announced. Please email jordanl@free-times.com if you know of an event that should be added to the list.
Closed to the General Public: All USC intercollegiate athletic events until at least March 30
Postponed: All Historic Columbia public programs through April 4.
Canceled through April 30: Fort Jackson basic training graduation ceremonies.
Canceled: City of Columbia zoning map revision meeting at the Eau Claire Print Building (March 11)
Postponed: City of Columbia adult league championship basketball game at Drew Wellness (March 12)
Postponed: Arts & Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art (though the museum remains open) (March 13)
Canceled: Quilt Documentation Day at McKissick Museum (March 14)
Canceled: Quarry Crusher Run at Vulcan quarry (March 14)
Closed to the Public (will be live-streamed): South Carolina Philharmonic at the Koger Center (March 14)
Postponed: LoCo Craft Beer Jam at City Roots (March 14)
Postponed: WellFest at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (March 14)
Canceled: S.C. United soccer St. Patrick's Day Cup (March 14-15)
Canceled: Sundays with Steinway & Sons concert with Yerin Yang (March 15)
Canceled: Columbia City Ballet's Beauty and the Beast at the Sandhills branch of the Richland Library (though all branches remain open) (March 15)
Canceled: Lexington Town Council work session (March 16)
Canceled: USC Jazz Faculty Ensemble at the Koger Center (March 17)
Canceled: Nature of Spring with Rudy Mancke at McKissick Museum (March 17)
Postponed: Mullen 2017-2020 Exhibition Opening at the Koger Center (March 18)
Canceled: The Budweiser Clydesdales event on Main Street in Lexington. (March 18)
Postponed: Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ for Historic Columbia (March 19)
Canceled: Opening weekend of Black Snow at USC’s Center for Performance Experiment (March 19-22)
Canceled/Potentially Postponed: St. Pat's in Five Points (March 21)
Postponed: Mayor's Play Ball Initiative at Earlewood Park (March 21)
Canceled: City of Columbia Community Development Department's All Access Columbia workshop. (March 21)
Postponed: City of Women Research Roundtable (March 24)
Canceled: USC Symphony Orchestra Alumni Spotlight Concert at the Koger Center (March 24)
Postponed: SC Works Midlands Youth Career Fair at the Dutch Square Center (March 26)
Canceled: Parker Quartet Spring Residency at USC (March 26-29)
Scaled Back: Indie Grits (March 26-29; screenings will proceed at the Nickelodeon Theatre, all other events canceled)
Canceled: The Carolina Cup horse race in Camden (March 28)
Postponed: City of Women Saturday Roll Bus Tour (March 28)
Postponed: Closing Day at Capital City Stadium (April 4)
Postponed: Columbia International Festival at the State Fairgrounds (April 4-5)