A pair of Columbia restaurants opened as COVID-19 escalated — how are they doing?

Railroad BBQ: 'Opening a restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic is hard'

It should have been a glorious launch.

For years, as folks have driven past the building at 2001 Hampton Street — a busy spot in the road near the Richland County administrative complex and the campuses of Allen University and Benedict College — they've likely taken notice of the slow-but-steady progress of Railroad BBQ.

Longtime Columbia activist and author Kevin Gray has long planned the barbecue joint, and had been methodical in selecting the decor — the walls of the establishment are literally stuffed with hundreds of photographs, political posters, stickers and other pieces of historical ephemera — and cultivating the restaurant's vibe and pork-and-chicken-infused menu.

Those years of planning and working came to a head with Railroad's official opening on March 12 — which just so happened to coincide with the escalation of the once-in-a-lifetime COVID-19 global pandemic.

Now, just two weeks after the restaurant formally opened its doors, Gray has temporarily shuttered Railroad — he's calling it a "reset" — as business and everyday life have ground to a near-halt in Columbia and South Carolina.

Restaurants across South Carolina have been grappling with an executive order put in place by Gov. Henry McMaster on March 17. That order, which went into effect just five days after Railroad BBQ opened, closed all dine-in services at restaurants and bars across the state, in an effort to discourage public gatherings and hopefully slow the spread of the coronavirus.

After McMaster's order, Railroad, like many other restaurants, shifted to a takeout-only model. Then, on March 20, another factor came into play that hurt the foot traffic of the nascent barbecue joint: Richland County closed its administration building to the public.

That usually busy county building, which is directly across the street from Railroad, is now quiet.

When a Free Times reporter visited Railroad on Wednesday morning, a sign on the door informed customers the business was closed until further notice.

"We shut down for this week because the county [building] shut down," Gray says when reached by phone. "That kind of hurt us. Well, it didn't kind of hurt us. It did hurt us. Our sales were picking up after we opened. But when they shut down that county building? Dude, that was like, 'Bam.'"

Gray insists to Free Times that the closure of Railroad is temporary. He says he is working on getting infrastructure in place to have delivery, and could reopen next week with a new plan in place, but that is not set in stone.

Gray, a tall, lanky figure with a low-rumbling, deep voice, has long been a fixture in Columbia politics and activism. He's a past member of the American Civil Liberties Union's national board, and he was the South Carolina coordinator for the Rev. Jesse Jackson's presidential run back in 1988. He's been integral in a host of community organizing efforts through the years, and has been a frequent contributor to African-American newspapers across South Carolina.

But for the last several years he's also been prepping the barbecue joint on Hampton Street. At one point during its long gestation, the restaurant was known as Top Notch BBQ, but the name was later changed to Railroad, a nod the Norfolk Southern tracks that run just west of the building.

Gray, 62, says it simply took time to get the restaurant together. The building was gutted and remodeled, and he did a lot of the work himself, with other members of the community. He knew how he wanted the place decorated inside, and that work was meticulous.

"I wasn't really operating on anybody's timeframe except my own, I must admit," Gray says in his trademark thoughtful cadence. "That's how I usually operate. It did take me a little while to say, 'OK, I'm done,' and open it."

And now, after all the preparation, and just a couple weeks after officially opening Railroad's doors, he's looking at the effects of a global pandemic, one that has gripped towns from Los Angeles to Columbia in fear and uncertainty. With the restaurant temporarily closed, he's planning on how things will look going forward.

But Gray's approaching the situation with pragmatism. He's keeping an eye on coronavirus relief legislation making its way through Congress, and he's even recently given up smoking, though it's a stressful time to do so.

After being so careful in the long preparation of Railroad BBQ, he admits the timing of the opening has been a challenge.

"Opening a restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic is hard," Gray says, with a little chuckle. "That's all I can say. It is hard." — Chris Trainor

Granby Grill: 'Why not?'

Kipp Shives tells Free Times “why not” when asked about opening his restaurant Granby Grill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rent is still due, the power bill is going to be due, we just figured to get it going in any direction you can,” Shives explains. He then reassures, “I believe if you’re getting food from us you’re getting it in a safe way.”

Shives is backed up by experts who agree that food delivery or takeout is fairly safe. He posits, too, that by opening his diner-like restaurant he’s helping out folks who might not be adept at cooking, and helping everybody who gets food from him to avoid the grocery store.

Still, it's not ideal, he admits.

“We did a soft open for literally four days and it was great, but then we’re told we can’t do that anymore,” Shives details, referencing McMaster’s order closing all of the state's public dining rooms. “We definitely thought we’d be a bar and grill and the delivery would come later.”

Shive’s Granby Grill is located in the former Bubba’s Biscuit space, which opened a second location in Lexington earlier this year, and Shives is partnering with that business’ owner, Arif Ashfaq, on the new restaurant. Ashfaq says that Shives is manning the day-to-day operations, while he’s overseeing the financial side of things.

The two met while Shives worked at the next-door Village Idiot Pizza location, and he later helped Ashfaq open the downtown Lexington location of Bubba’s Biscuit.

“I think it was a pretty easy transition that he and I both felt pretty comfortable with,” Ashfaq says. “We can really bring something unique. I think the ideas that he has for that location, I think Columbia has a lot to get out of it."

The Lexington Bubba's and Ashfaq's other restaurant, RF's Corner Grill, are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, while he works on developing better delivery models for the two spots.

Shives describes his restaurant as being in line with diners as well as iconic Main Street dive bar The Whig. In tracing his inspiration, he recalls a former diner on Devine Street where one could pay $1 for 11 songs on the jukebox.

"We’re just trying to get that kind of good atmosphere," he says. "It's a greasy spoon."

Ashfaq feels that Granby will fit the Whaley Street location well, pointing to Granby's price point — current food options are baskets that trend near $10 and include a sandwich or other entree and fries — and later operating time as reasons why.

As for Bubba's, Ashfaq is looking to relocate the Columbia outpost of his biscuit concept to a location downtown, Five Points or Devine Street. Ashfaq suggests those areas will fit the restaurant better with their stronger foot traffic — something his Lexington spot has done well with.

“BB is really better-served for our guests and for our community if we were more on Main Street downtown," he says.

Granby is located in a lower level space attached to The Mills apartment complex, which houses many University of South Carolina students. Shives says his restaurant fills an empty niche in the neighborhood.

“There’s hardly any food over here,” Shives posits.

In its first week of being officially open, business has been steady and exceeded his expectations, he reports. The restaurant will be able to cover its expenses if it can continue to match those first-week sales.

Currently, the space is open for carryout and delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Shives plans on maintaining those hours once it opens for dine-in service. He adds that the grill could potentially introduce lunch hours if demand is there.

Granby is far from Shives' first experience with restaurants. He previously worked at The Whig and at Hunter-Gatherer as a dishwasher in addition to his most recent stint at Village Idiot.

“I have this joke that I get out of the restaurant business for five year at a time, but for some reason it gets me back,” Shives concludes.