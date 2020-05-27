$1 million in matching marketing grants offered to help small businesses recover

For small businesses looking to connect with their customers across the state, a new $1 million grant program from the owners of Free Times offers help as they recover from the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
The South Carolina Small Business Marketing Matching Grant program is being offered by Evening Post Industries, the publishers of Free Times, The Post and Courier of Charleston and 11 other publications serving audiences across South Carolina. Eligible small businesses will receive dollar-for-dollar matches for their spending on online or print marketing, in grants ranging from $500 up to $10,000. Those ads can be targeted to one publication or several markets across the state.
In essence, the grant would double the reach of marketing efforts during this time when small businesses are seeking to reestablish contacts with returning and potential customers.
P.J. Browning, president of Evening Post’s newspaper division, says, “Research shows that a consistent marketing and advertising strategy during economic disruptions like COVID-19 allows businesses to not only survive, but thrive. As your organization plans for the coming months, we invite you to apply for our marketing matching grants to extend your marketing reach as broad as possible.”
Grant applications must be submitted by June 30, and awarded advertising space must be used by Aug. 31. Matching ad space does not apply toward current contract commitments and does not carry cash value.