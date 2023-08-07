Columbia businessman's Holocaust survival story used to educate

Twenty-three years ago, Felix Goldberg stood in his Columbia synagogue and told the story of how he survived the Holocaust.

Felix was speaking as part of Yom HaShoah, the annual Holocaust Day of Remembrance. He spoke of his upbringing in Poland and how the Nazis invaded when he was a 22-year-old soldier. He spoke of the slave labor he was forced to do, the ghettos he was stuffed into and the death march from which he was liberated.

Surrounded by candlelight and the implements of his faith, Frank Baker sat in a pew and listened to Felix, enraptured. The two knew each other, but something about Felix's impassioned speech moved the educator.

"It was as if he was sitting there talking to me, even though I was sitting with hundreds of other people," Baker, the author of four books on media literacy, said. "I didn't know it at the time, how important that day was going to be."

After his speech, the 83-year-old businessman gave Baker his speech notes. "Frankie, thought you could do something good with this," Felix told the man.

And "something good" he's done.

Since 2020, Baker has created educational materials out of Felix and Bluma Goldberg's stories of survival, tragedy and resilience — all with the purpose of teaching as many young people as possible about the Holocaust and the people who survived it.

First there was the website, storiesofsurvival.org. Then, the graphic novel, "We Survived the Holocaust." And now, Baker has partnered with Ukrainian firm Respeecher to recreate Felix's 2000 speech using AI voice-cloning technology.

Felix and Bluma are survived by their three children, Esther, Henry and Karl Goldberg, and their business, Columbia's The Tile Center. But for their children, it's the Goldbergs' story that will live on forever.

"Our parents' lives, it happened," said Esther. "And we think the most important thing is to tell this story so that others can hear it, and know how important it is to be an upstander in your community, to do the right thing and speak up when you see something wrong."

The Goldbergs' story of survival

Felix and Bluma Goldberg were both born in Poland during, or a few years after, the first World War.

When the Nazis struck the first blow of World War Two by invading Poland in 1939, Felix, a Polish soldier, was taken as a prisoner-of-war. Throughout the six-year war, during which some 6 million Jews were murdered, Felix was interned at at least six camps and ghettos, including the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, where he was forced to participate in the "death march" to Buchenwald. When U.S. troops liberated Buchenwald in 1945, Felix was among those freed.

Bluma Goldberg endured horrors during the Holocaust, just as her future husband did. She spent time in several concentration camps and ghettos, including Bergen-Belson, where Anne Frank died. Bluma was liberated from a subcamp of Dachau in 1945 by American troops, according to storiesofsurvival.org.

Felix and Bluma met in a refugee camp after the war. They immigrated to Columbia in 1949, joining Bluma's sister in South Carolina's capital.

For the next 50 years, the Goldbergs raised three children, built The Tile Center from the ground up and were deeply rooted in Columbia's Jewish community.

Felix died in 2000, shortly after delivering his speech on Yom HaShoah. Bluma died in 2021 of COVID-19.

Throughout their lives in Columbia, Felix and Bluma were outspoken about the horrors they survived.

"From the time we could understand, they did tell us what happened," Esther said. "I mean, in a way that we can understand it, even as young children. And as we got older, they started to tell us more details. And I think that was really good for us, because other people we knew, their parents weren't as forthcoming."

Holocaust knowledge declining

When Baker found Felix's speech in a pile on his desk, the world was looking too similar to the world preceding WWII.

A pandemic was ravaging the world, war was on the horizon and research showed bigotry was on the rise.

A 2020 study from the Claims Conference, a multi-nation nonprofit aimed at reparative justice for Holocaust survivors, found a deficit of knowledge and education about the Holocaust. The study found that 31 percent of Americans underestimate the number of Jews killed during the genocide, and that almost half of Americans can't name a single ghetto or concentration camp.

Jesse Tanetta is the program director for Echoes and Reflections, a nonprofit that provides anti-hate and discrimination resources for educators, and is supported by the Anti-Defamation League, the University of Southern California's Shoah Foundation and Yad Vashem. He said the lack of Holocaust education, coupled with an increase in antisemitism, has created a "sense of urgency" to his organization's work.

"The Holocaust gives us the worst-case scenario of when antisemitism becomes accepted, approved," Tanetta told The Post and Courier. "That can drive so many ills of society, both in terms of just our regular everyday life, and also just violent actions and fear."

This is why Baker, an educator who focuses on media literacy, decided to use the Goldbergs' story for educational purposes.

The website is designed to provide curriculum tools for teachers and administrators, and his graphic novel, "We Survived the Holocaust," comes with a teacher's guide.

The graphic novel, and now the AI voice cloning recording, was Baker's way of connecting Felix and Bluma to the youngest generation. "I don't know how many teachers are utilizing a format and a genre that speaks to this age," he said.

Henry Goldberg said many people can't just hop on a plane to Washington, D.C., to visit the Holocaust Museum, which is why it should be taught in schools. "Gosh, all we can hope for is to get good schoolteachers and people in the school systems interested enough to where they change their curriculum to teach the subject," Goldberg said.

In 2022, SC lawmakers omitted "Holocaust" from state education standards, but added it back later.

The Goldbergs bought copies of "We Survived the Holocaust" for entire schools and Baker said he offers himself to speak to students and educators "free of charge."

Tanetta, the Holocaust educator, said personal stories are the key to spreading the message of anti-hate and discrimination to students.

"There is profound urgency in teachers, and others, who are trying to make sure that before the last survivor passes, they're passing on the stories that are so important," Tanetta said. "What's vital to teaching this history is to teach the human story."

AI voice cloning resurrects Columbia businessman

For 23 years, Felix's speech has stayed with Baker. "I still hear Mr. Goldberg's words."

Baker wanted to recreate that feeling for students and educators, thinking something as dynamic as a recording would engage learners.

“I'd like to explore whether we could bring Felix back to life through the speech," Baker recalled.

Ukrainian AI company Respeecher recreated Felix's Polish-accented English with Southern tinges, using previous recordings of Felix and a voice actor.

For the folks at Respeecher, recreating Felix's speech for a new audience was as important as it's ever been.

"In Ukraine, we had our own tragedy — Holodomor, when millions of Ukrainians were starved to death by the Soviet regime in 1932-1933," Alex Serdiuk, Respeecher CEO and Co-founder, wrote in emailed responses to The Post and Courier's questions. "These days more than ever we Ukrainians, understand the value of knowing our history and conveying the knowledge through future generations."

Even as Ukraine was experiencing the Russian invasion, Serdiuk and his team worked to bring Felix back to life. He said it took about two weeks to train artificial intelligence to replicate Felix's voice, have the actor perform the speech and seek final approval from the Goldberg family.

"We know better than anyone else why it is important to learn history — first of all because it can repeat," Serdiuk said.

The recording is available online at storiesofsurvival.org/documents

While Esther and Henry said the recording isn't an exact replica — their father talked a bit slower, a bit rougher, a bit more Polish — it's a tool they're excited to see used for good.

"It does not sound exactly like him and that's way it wasn't terribly emotional for me, because it wasn't," Esther explained. "But for an educational tool, it can be useful. Hearing with an accent feels more realistic to me than just reading the words."