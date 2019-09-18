USC Falls to Alabama
The University of South Carolina football team was defeated 47-23 by No. 2 Alabama on Sept. 14. The Gamecocks put up a bit of a fight, particularly in the first half, as the Crimson Tide led only 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. Ultimately Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns, proved to be too much. South Carolina had a good day offensively, piling up 459 total yards, including 324 yards passing and two touchdowns from freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinksi, who started just his second game. Senior running back Rico Dowdle picked up 102 yards on 12 carries. South Carolina fell to 1-2 with the loss. The Gamecocks will now travel to Missouri for a Sept. 21 game. That matchup will be at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network alternate channel. — Chris Trainor
South Carolina U.S. Attorney Nominated by Trump for Federal Judgeship
U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri A. Lydon was nominated for a federal judgeship Sept. 12 by President Donald Trump. Lydon was seen as the leading candidate for the post and her expected confirmation would set up a vacancy for the top federal prosecutor in the state. The announcement was one of five judicial nominees rolled out nationally by the White House. In May 2018, Lydon was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate as U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Lydon for the position. She became the first female U.S. Attorney for South Carolina to be nominated by a president. Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, she was the founder of the Lydon Law Firm, which specializes in white-collar criminal defense and public corruption and health care fraud cases. She began her legal career at Nexsen Pruet Jacobs and Pollard and previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of South Carolina. As a federal prosecutor, she worked on public corruption, drug and fraud cases including the Operation Lost Trust probe of State House corruption in the early 1990s. Lydon earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law. — Schuyler Kropf, The Post and Courier
Toal Put in Charge of Lawsuits on Failed Nuclear Reactors
A former chief justice of the S.C. Supreme Court is set to take over the remaining state lawsuits surrounding the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. Jean Toal, who served as chief justice from 2000 to 2015, will be tasked with managing the complicated litigation, which includes a dispute between Santee Cooper and the state’s 20 electric cooperatives. The high court appointed Toal on Sept. 11. She replaces circuit court Judge John Hayes, who was initially responsible for all of the lawsuits that were filed in state court following the cancellation of the two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. Hayes already oversaw a multimillion dollar settlement between SCANA Corp. and lawyers who represented ratepayers of its South Carolina Electric & Gas subsidiary. That deal resulted in partial refund checks being mailed to current and former SCE&G customers last month. The biggest case Toal will now inherit involves Santee Cooper and the electric cooperatives, the state-run utility’s largest customers. Attorneys for the co-ops have asked the court to block Santee Cooper from charging their more than 800,000 customers for the unfinished reactors near Jenkinsville. If that happens, it could seriously harm the finances of the state-run utility. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier