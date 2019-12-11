The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Sherri Lydon as South Carolina’s newest federal judge Dec. 5, creating a vacancy in her previous post as the state’s top federal prosecutor. The bipartisan 76-13 vote capped a swift rise for Lydon over the past few years. She had previously been unanimously confirmed as South Carolina’s U.S. attorney in May 2018. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he was “very pleased” to see Lydon confirmed for her latest role in a bipartisan vote. “She is one of our state’s most talented lawyers and has served us well as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina,” Graham says. “She enjoys broad support from the South Carolina legal community. I know she will be fair to all who come before her in court and will make our state proud in the years to come.” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick is now in line to become the acting U.S. attorney for South Carolina until a new appointee is nominated and confirmed. Another speculative contender for the next U.S. attorney nominee is S.C. House Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, who was a finalist for the job last time before Lydon was picked. Prior to becoming U.S. attorney, Lydon was the founder of the Lydon Law Firm in Columbia, which specializes in white-collar criminal defense and public corruption and health care fraud cases. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier
SC lawmakers agree prisons need more money to improve safety, but how much will they give?
State Corrections Director Bryan Stirling pleaded with the Legislature to give him more money to fix South Carolina’s prisons after the state experienced one of the deadliest inmate riots in U.S. history last year. Decades of underfunding had created a powder keg of dangerous conditions at the prisons, and critics warned more violence was possible. Lawmakers responded earlier this year by giving Stirling an extra $10 million — a sliver of the $160 million for upgrades he said were desperately needed as a first phase to address problems throughout the prison system. The move didn’t surprise Jon Ozmint, who ran the prisons under Gov. Mark Sanford. Lawmakers have been short-changing the Corrections Department for years as conditions deteriorated, Ozmint says, putting inmates, officers and the general public at increasingly greater risk. “Our Legislature simply doesn’t care,” Ozmint says. “They gave $10 million. It’s like me giving you 10 cents and saying, ‘Here, this is for the down payment on your house.’ I wished they cared, but they don’t.” Lawmakers insist that’s not the case, and that they truly want to help. Stirling is banking on that in a prosperous year ahead that’s left the Legislature with a lot of extra money to spend. In his budget request, released last month, Stirling is again asking legislators for hundreds of millions of dollars more to hire employees, boost salaries so the agency can fill vacancies and new positions, upgrade prison security and replace decrepit equipment. — Seanna Adcox, The Post and Courier
Delayed ruling means SC GOP likely won’t have ‘First in the South’ primary in 2020
A key deadline has passed that likely will prevent a possible 2020 South Carolina Republican presidential primary from maintaining its famed “First in the South” status. Judge Jocelyn Newman still has not issued a ruling in an October lawsuit filed by a pair of aggrieved South Carolina Republican voters against the state party’s decision to forgo a 2020 presidential primary. Political parties in South Carolina need to notify the S.C. Election Commission if they want to hold a primary at least 90 days before the intended date, according to state law. Several other Southern states hold primaries on March 3, meaning that if South Carolina wanted to be the first, the S.C. GOP would have needed to notify the Election Commission by Dec. 3. The S.C. GOP executive committee voted in September against holding a primary, with chairman Drew McKissick saying they wanted to avoid charging taxpayers $1.2 million for an election that Republican President Donald Trump is all but assured of winning. The state party would have a primary only if compelled by the courts. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier
Gamecocks to hire familiar SEC name as new offensive coordinator
Barring a last-minute change of heart, Mike Bobo will be the University South Carolina football team’s new offensive coordinator. Four sources close to the situation confirmed the hire to The Post and Courier on Dec. 8. They each spoke on condition of anonymity due to USC’s Board of Trustees having to meet to authorize Bobo’s contract. USC can’t officially confirm the hire until a contract has been approved. The Board was expected to do so on Tuesday. Bobo, a Georgia graduate and former Bulldogs offensive coordinator, stepped down after five seasons as Colorado State’s head coach on Dec. 4. He was always thought to be one of the first coaches Will Muschamp would contact about the offensive coordinator post after Muschamp demoted coordinator Bryan McClendon. Even as he stepped down at Colorado State, Rams athletics director Joe Parker confirmed that Bobo had another opportunity he’d be moving toward. Bobo is also expected to coach the Gamecocks’ quarterbacks. Bobo, 45, initially took the Rams to three straight bowl games but has gone 7-17 over the past two seasons. He spent all but one of his previous 16 years as an assistant at Georgia and eight as offensive coordinator. The other season he was a graduate assistant with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. — David Cloninger, The Post and Courier