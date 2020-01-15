SC school, former orphanage on track to become hub of agricultural learning
One of South Carolina’s oldest schools is on track to become a leading agricultural campus for students across the state. Lawmakers will decide whether McCormick’s John De La Howe School should transition into a hub of learning, research and training for teens pursuing career opportunities within the industry, starting in the Senate Education Committee. It would be a dramatic turnaround for a campus that was nearly shuttered in 2017 over concerns of financial mismanagement and a loss of accreditation. “We want to do everything we can to make sure that De La Howe is a success for our state,” state Sen. Floyd Nicholson, a Greenwood Democrat, said during a recent subcommittee meeting, where members endorsed a plan to make De La Howe the state’s third Governor’s School— and the only one with a focus on agriculture.
Pending legislative approval, De La Howe will accept 80 students in its inaugural class this August and become the first statewide school of its kind in the country. Pupils were selected through an open enrollment process and hail from all corners of South Carolina, said Tim Keown, who takes over from De La Howe interim President Sharon Wall in July. “We’re recruiting students from all over the state, so we’re hitting the road hard,” Keown told legislators recently. —Adam Benson, The Post and Courier
SC lawmakers want to extend search for new state utility regulators
State lawmakers want to extend the search for four new utility regulators on the S.C. Public Service Commission in the hope of attracting additional candidates for the jobs.A panel of state lawmakers held hearings recently to vet 17 people for the PSC, which is charged with regulating gas, water, electric and telecommunications utilities in the state. The seven commissioners are elected by the Legislature in cycles. The lawmakers on the Public Utilities Review Committee are in charge of scrutinizing each candidate in the lead-up to the elections. They recently reviewed the qualifications for each person, examined a test each candidate took and questioned all of them under oath.After all of that, they voted to extend the screening process for the jobs, which pay more than $100,000 per year.Part of the problem is that only six of the candidates were found to be “qualified” for a seat on the commission. Those would-be regulators include George “Robert” Newman, Carolyn “Carolee” Williams,Headen Thomas,Thomas “Tee” Miller Jr., Stephen “Mike” Caston and Comer “Randy” Randall, who is currently on the PSC.The rest of the candidates were not given the same stamp of approval. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier
Soldier dies at Fort Jackson
An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old soldier died at Columbia’s Fort Jackson military base. The U.S. Army identified the deceased as Private Connor McGurran. The Army says the cause of the teen’s death is under investigation. The teen was found unresponsive Jan. 8 at the base. He was taken to Providence Hospital and later died. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said, according to The State. “The tragic loss of any soldier, one of America’s most precious resources, devastates families, friends and teammates.” —Chris Trainor