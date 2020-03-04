News.Brief.: SC court records involving Trump staffer Mick Mulvaney shielded from public

An ongoing lawsuit involving Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff, is being shielded from public view, prompting a legal challenge in South Carolina and raising questions about what the court records might reveal about the former Republican congressman. Brian Gibbons, a judge in South Carolina’s 6th Circuit, issued an order in November that sealed a number of documents in a civil case involving two companies that Mulvaney shares an ownership stake in. Among the records blocked from public disclosure is a sworn deposition of Mulvaney, whose political career launched him from the South Carolina Legislature to Capitol Hill and into Trump’s inner circle. The lawsuit centers on a dispute over a real estate project that Mulvaney and other investors tried to undertake in 2007 during Mulvaney’s first term in the South Carolina Statehouse. That business plan ultimately fell apart. Now, Charles Fonville, a minority partner in the deal, is alleging the companies tied to Mulvaney — Lancaster Collins Road LLC and Indian Land Ventures LLC — have tried to cut him out of the $1.4 million he invested in the property in Lancaster County. The allegations in the lawsuit are complicated. But the dispute comes down to whether one of Mulvaney’s companies can foreclose on the other one and prevent Fonville from getting back the cash he invested in the 14-acre piece of land along U.S. Highway 521. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier
Former Army general clears first hurdle for SC VA chief post
A retired Army general with more than 30 years of military experience and multiple combat tours in Iraq won the support of a Senate panel to head the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs. Maj. Gen. William Grimsley was chosen to fill the cabinet-level position by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month — his second option after a 1937 law prevented state Rep. Bobby Cox from assuming the role. “This is extraordinarily important, because I believe the vision and leadership (to create the position) places what I consider the proper focus on veterans and military in South Carolina now and in the future,” Grimsley said during a Feb. 26 confirmation hearing. The Family and Veterans’ Services Committee unanimously voted to send his name to the full Senate for nomination. That’s expected to happen next week, officials said. Grimsley’s compensation will be decided by the state’s Agency Head Salary Commission. State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, called him “exceptionally well qualified” for the job. Grimsley, 62, would become South Carolina’s first secretary of veterans’ affairs and would be in charge of seeing to the needs of some 400,000 former service members. McMaster has proposed $2.7 million in his executive budget for the agency, which is responsible for managing a range of services including the S.C. Military Relief Fund, Free Tuition Program and care of the veterans’ cemetery in Anderson — Adam Benson, The Post and Courier
State Rep. Peter McCoy nominated as next U.S. Attorney for SC
Republican state Rep. Peter McCoy, of Charleston, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina. The long-anticipated announcement Wednesday night could lead to multiple political changes in the state as McCoy, a 10-year Statehouse veteran, is also chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. His expected Senate confirmation would mean McCoy would be leaving the Legislature, opening the way for another Republican to lead the important law-writing committee. He was also expected to face a stiff re-election campaign this year as his James Island district is trending blue. He would fill the vacancy created when Sherri Lydon stepped aside from the post to become a federal judge. McCoy did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment. No timetable for his confirmation hearings was announced. He is a partner at McCoy & Stokes LLC in Charleston, where his practice focuses on criminal defense in both state and federal courts, as well as family, personal injury, and probate law, the White House announcement said. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised the selection. “I very much appreciate President Trump nominating Peter McCoy to be the new U.S. attorney for the state of South Carolina,” he said in a media statement. — Schuyler Kropf, The Post and Courier
USC women finish perfect SEC Season
University of South Carolina women’s basketball forward Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan scored 15 of the No. 1 Gamecocks’ first 17 points and finished with 20 in a 60-52 win over No. 12 Texas A&M on March 1, leading USC to a perfect SEC season. The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) posted their second undefeated conference season in five years and will roll into this week’s SEC Tournament looking to cement the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. They can thank Herbert Harrigan, the willowy forward whose all-star temper earned her the nickname “Mad Kiki,” and the game that produced a budding All-SEC season. USC handily beat the Aggies (22-7, 10-6) but were anything but pretty doing it. — David Cloninger, The Post and Courier