For less than 30 seconds on Oct. 19, it seemed like Republican presidential candidate and former Gov. Mark Sanford had issued his strongest comment yet about Donald Trump, tweeting in all-caps at the president: “RESIGN!” And then it was gone. The pointed post, which was deleted, came from Sanford’s Twitter account at 11:46 a.m. Reached for comment, the South Carolina Republican said it was a mistake made by one of his campaign volunteers. “I’m not a tweeter,” Sanford said. “They made a mistake and pushed the wrong button. It was a complete accident.” The tweet was in response to Trump’s flurry of social media posts on Oct. 19, in which Trump said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured him the five-day cease-fire on Kurdish fighters in northern Syria had not fallen apart. “DEFEAT TERRORISM!” Trump wrote, sharing a tweet from Erdogan. That’s when Sanford says one of his volunteers reportedly replied to Trump and wrote, “RESIGN!” Sanford said a number of his volunteers have access to his Twitter account. — Caitlin Byrd, The Post and Courier
U.S. Supreme Court Dashes Hopes of Reviving Failed SC Plutonium Plant
The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 15 dashed South Carolina’s hopes of reviving a failed plan to process tons of plutonium from nuclear weapons at a plant near Aiken. The high court’s decision not to consider the case ends a long fight between the state and the federal government over its plans for the disposal of plutonium, the radioactive metal used to trigger nuclear explosions. The state had hoped the high court would open the door to restarting construction on a massive facility designed to make fuel for commercial power plants out of the plutonium the U.S. manufactured during the Cold War. The plan, known as MOX because it would have produced mixed-oxide fuel for nuclear reactors, dated to the early 2000s when the U.S. and Russia agreed to dispose of enough plutonium to build thousands of bombs. As part of the MOX plan, the federal government consolidated 12 metric tons of plutonium at the Savannah River Site, a federal installation south of Aiken where it was building the MOX plant. Under federal law, it has until the beginning of 2022 to remove it — a deadline it is all but guaranteed to miss. The U.S. Department of Energy, which manages the nation’s nuclear stockpile, killed the MOX project last fall, citing mounting delays and a budget that had ballooned by billions of dollars. The Energy Department is now seeking instead to dilute the plutonium and bury it in the desert. —Thad Moore, The Post and Courier
Inmate Found Dead in Cell in Columbia Prison
An inmate at Columbia’s Broad River Correctional Institution was found dead in his cell, the state Department of Corrections confirmed. According to The State, suicide is suspected in the death of 25-year-old Edward Isaiah Nelson. An autopsy was scheduled for Nelson and the Department of Corrections is investigating the death. Nelson was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2018 of the 2016 killing of his ex-girlfriend in an incident in the Lowcountry. — Chris Trainor
Gamecocks Fall to Florida; Tigers Trounce Louisville
The University of South Carolina football team was downed 38-27 by then-No. 9 Florida Oct. 19 on a cold, rainy afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks had a 20-17 lead with about 10 minutes left in the game, but were done in by three fourth quarter touchdowns from the Gators. The referees were little help to USC, particularly on a third quarter 75-yard touchdown run by Florida’s Dameon Pierce. On that play, officials seemed to miss a clear false start by Florida’s right tackle, then Florida receiver Tyrie Cleveland, blocking for Pierce, avoided a holding call despite grasping the back of South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu’s jersey for roughly 40 yards. Tavien Feaster paced the Gamecocks with a career-high 175 yards rushing. South Carolina is now 3-4 and will play at Tennessee at 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Meanwhile, Clemson University shook off a slow start on Oct. 19 as it pounded Louisville 45-10 to move to 7-0 on the season. However, despite the win, Clemson once again dropped in the Associated Press poll. The defending national champions are now ranked No. 4. — Chris Trainor
USC Football Player Dismissed After Arrest
South Carolina redshirt junior Jamel Cook was dismissed from the football team on Oct. 20 after being arrested Oct. 18. “I met with Jamel Cook [Oct. 18] and he’s been dismissed from our football team,” Coach Will Muschamp confirmed. Cook, a reserve defensive back, was charged with second-degree domestic violence on Oct. 18, according to Richland County records. He was released from jail Saturday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim, or return to the location of the incident. Per athletic department policy, Cook was suspended from the team after he was arrested. He was dismissed before the weekend was over. A Miami native who transferred from Southern Cal, Cook sat out last year after playing in three games for the Trojans in 2017. He was expected to have a solid role for the Gamecocks this year but had been unable to get on the field. — David Cloninger, The Post and Courier