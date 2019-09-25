Former governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is moving back to South Carolina. She’s purchased a home on Kiawah Island, according to the Associated Press’ Meg Kinnard. Haley’s family will be splitting time between South Carolina and New York until her son graduates high school in the spring. “South Carolina has always been home for the Haleys, and they couldn’t be more excited to return back to their family and friends in the Palmetto State,” said Haley spokeswoman Chaney Denton. Haley has remained busy since stepping away from her U.N. post last year. She’s on Boeing’s board and is set to embark on a tour for her new book. While she has said she won’t run for president in 2020, speculation has been rampant that she might run for the White House in the future. — Chris Trainor
South Carolina Backs Opioid Settlement Proposed by Purdue Pharma
South Carolina is among two dozen states in support of Purdue Pharma’s plan to use the bankruptcy process to reach a multi-billion dollar settlement for its role in the nation’s opioid-addiction epidemic. State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the decision Sept. 17. His office sued the company in Richland County in August 2017, citing violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act. “Our lawsuit seeks to hold accountable Purdue Pharma for their deceptive marketing of prescription opioids such as OxyContin, which fueled the opioid epidemic in South Carolina,” Wilson said in a written statement. He added that the company’s bankruptcy filing “was expected and is part of a settlement framework which will put one of the worst actors responsible for the opioid epidemic in our country out of business, not only in the United States, but worldwide.” Wilson said the deal “will take every penny from Purdue Pharma assets and billions” from the Sackler family, who own the Stamford, Conn.-based maker of OxyContin. “Our focus all along has been to put an end to Purdue Pharma’s deceptive practices to secure resources we need to fight this epidemic,” Wilson said. “With this settlement framework, we have done that without the delay of protracted litigation and its associated costs.” — John McDermott, The Post and Courier
Emily Clyburn, wife of Rep. Jim Clyburn, Dies at 80
Emily England Clyburn, a former librarian and the longtime wife of South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, died Sept. 19 in Columbia. She was 80. The couple celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in June. A cause of death was not immediately announced. Emily Clyburn, a Moncks Corner native known affectionately by many as “Ms. Emily” or “Dr. Em,” was a public school librarian in Columbia and Charleston before spending 29 years as a medical librarian at the Charleston Naval Base and Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia. In a 2007 interview with NBC News, Jim Clyburn recalled meeting Emily at a courthouse in 1960 after he had been arrested in Orangeburg for staging sit-in protests against segregated businesses during the civil rights movement. “We had been in jail all night, and they hadn’t fed us all day,” he said. “I was standing there and I said to nobody in particular, ‘Boy am I hungry.’ There was this little 95-pound person standing nearby. Next thing she is back with a hamburger. She offered it to me, then pulled it back. She tore it in half, gave me one half and kept the other half for herself. We were married a year later,” he said. The couple spent their wedding night at Harlem’s historic Hotel Theresa, which Clyburn noted had welcomed such celebrities as Lena Horne, Duke Ellington, Dorothy Dandridge and Sugar Ray Robinson. “Someday, I thought to myself, they may remember that Jim and Emily Clyburn spent their wedding night there as well,” Clyburn wrote in his 2014 autobiography. There was a well-attended memorial service for Emily Clyburn on Sept. 22 at Brookland Baptist Church, one that drew Democratic presidential candidates and other dignitaries from across the nation. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier
Gamecocks Miserable in Missouri
The University of South Carolina football team got pummeled 34-14 by Missouri on Sept. 21. The Gamecocks were particularly dreadful in the first half, when they amassed only 31 yards of total offense. For the game, the Tigers outgained USC 421 to 271 in total yards. The Gamecocks had a chance to make the game interesting in the third quarter, when they trailed 24-14, had the ball deep in Missouri territory and appeared prepared to score. Instead, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw an interception straight into the chest of Mizzou’s Ronnell Perkins, who returned it 100 yards for a touchdown, effectively breaking USC’s back. The interception was part of a forgettable day for Hilinski, who was 13 of 30 passing for 166 yards. USC’s day was highlighted by a third quarter play from Bryan Edwards, who caught a short toss from Hilinski and raced 75 yards for a touchdown. USC fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss. The Gamecocks will host Kentucky on Sept. 28. That game will be at 7:30 and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. — Chris Trainor