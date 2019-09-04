Finlay Files Complaint Against Auditor of Richland Penny Team
State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Columbia Republican, has filed a complaint with the state’s labor, licensing and regulation agency against Cherry Bekaert, the accounting firm that audited the Project Development Team that has been running Richland County’s billion-dollar transportation penny program for the last several years. According to Bristow Marchant at The State, Finlay is troubled that Richland County Council members had to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to view the results of the audit. “I hope this gets those documents released sooner rather than later,” Finlay said, according to The State. “If they refuse to release them, they can lose their license. That’s one of the sanctions.” County Councilman Joe Walker also has pushed for the public release of the audit results. — Chris Trainor
Alan Wilson Argues Against Protections for LGBTQ Employees
South Carolina’s branch of the American Civil Liberties Union on Aug. 29 condemned state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s decision to sign an anti-LGBTQ brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. The brief, signed by 15 Republican attorneys general, asks the court to rule against three people who were fired for being LGBTQ and argues that sexual orientation is not included under the umbrella of workplace discrimination prevented by the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The cases are the first time the court has agreed to hear arguments regarding transgender rights. Susan Dunn, the state’s ACLU legal director, said Wilson’s signing on to the brief shows he is out of touch with the will of South Carolinians to not be fired for who they are as people. Wilson said in a statement to The Post and Courier that his signing onto the brief had nothing to do with sexual orientation. “Discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is wrong. Period. However, this brief is about the rule of law,” he said. “The Judiciary cannot make the law but only interpret it. We signed onto the brief because we believe it’s the job of Congress to write the laws, not the courts to do so.” — Conner Mitchell, The Post and Courier
More SC Prisoners Could Serve Sentences at County Jails
Amid chronic staffing shortages in South Carolina’s prisons, legislators are considering changing state law to let offenders with short sentences serve out their time in county jails, reducing the number of inmates housed in state facilities. “Personally, I think it’s a good idea,” state Rep. Eddie Tallon, chairman of an oversight panel reviewing the state Department of Corrections, said Aug. 28. Anticipating the opposition, the Spartanburg Republican quickly added, “We wouldn’t dare think of doing that without paying the county.” By law, anyone punished with a sentence of more than three months must be sent to a state prison. That’s the lowest minimum sentence in the nation for imprisonment. Only five other states admit inmates into a state prison on less than a year sentence. Indiana and Ohio are closest to South Carolina, with six-month minimums, according to the Legislative Audit Council’s lengthy review of the state prisons agency. — Seanna Adcox, The Post and Courier
Last Elephant at Riverbanks Zoo Headed to Wisconsin
Belle, the last elephant at Riverbanks Zoo, is being moved to the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin. According to The State, Belle will join several other elephants there in a new “state of the art” elephant habitat. Belle is 37 years old and initially came to Columbia’s zoo in 2001. Riverbanks closed its elephant exhibit on Aug. 29. The zoo had housed elephants for four decades. The exit of elephants from Riverbanks makes way for a Southern white rhinoceros exhibit. — Chris Trainor