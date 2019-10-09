Democrat Jaime Harrison raised $2.1 million for his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham over the past three months, his campaign told The Post and Courier, bringing his total cash on hand to over $2.6 million more than a year away from the election. The figure represents the most ever raised in a single quarter by a Democratic U.S. Senate challenger in South Carolina, breaking the record Harrison set himself with his $1.5 million haul last quarter. “Our campaign is growing and powered by grassroots supporters across South Carolina and the nation,” Harrison said. “I am fighting to ensure that every South Carolinian has access to affordable health care, good paying jobs and student loan debt relief.” A spokesman for Graham’s campaign said last week they are still calculating his haul from the third quarter of 2019. But the incumbent Republican entered the quarter having already built a massive $6.4 million war chest, giving him a substantial head start over Harrison. Harrison, a top national Democratic Party official, has now raised around $4 million total since he first began exploring a campaign in February. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier

Lexington Firefighter Killed at Crash Scene

A veteran Lexington County firefighter was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 4. According to the Associated Press, fireman Paul Quattlebaum was dispatched to a medical call and, while en route, came upon a crash on Fairview Road. When Quattlebaum and his partner stopped to check on the people involved in the crash, Quattlebaum was struck by a passing semi-truck. He was taken to a local hospital and later died. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Quattlebaum had been a firefighter in Lexington for 22 years. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. “Quattlebaum faithfully served the residents and visitors of Lexington County throughout his career,” Lexington County said in a statement, according to The State. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the County of Lexington are with his family.” Former firefighter Chris Jackson said Quattlebaum was a “hell of a firefighter” and a “hell of a man,” per The State. — Chris Trainor

Nancy Pelosi Talks Impeachment in SC Stop

Headlining a fundraiser Oct. 4 for South Carolina Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is committed to leading Congress through the “difficult” process of launching an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. “Not any of us came to Congress to impeach a president,” said the Califiornia Democrat. “This is a very sad time for our country. This is a very somber time for our country.” Pelosi’s visit to the Upstate came at a particularly galvanizing moment in political history, about a week and a half after she opened a formal impeachment inquiry over Trump’s efforts to enlist a foreign country to investigate the son of a potential 2020 political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. In a nearly 30-minute speech to the crowd of around 500 Democratic donors in Greenville, Pelosi listed a plethora of legislative priorities, including lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices, funding infrastructure improvements and strengthening ethics laws. But she also argued Congress has a duty to defend the Constitution and democratic principles. “We are legislating,” Pelosi said. “Unfortunately, we also have to be investigating.” The visit served as a rare embrace by South Carolina Democrats of a political figure whose national brand as a San Francisco progressive had long been viewed by some as politically toxic in the South. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier

Rick Quinn’s State House Corruption Case Lands in SC Supreme Court

The upcoming S.C. Supreme Court hearing on former lawmaker Rick Quinn’s State House corruption case is not really about Rick Quinn. In what sounds like a man arguing with himself, prosecutor David Pascoe is appealing the plea deal he struck with the state representative from Lexington. Pascoe is doing this because he disagreed with Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen’s 2018 decision to not sentence Quinn to prison on allegations that he failed to report on disclosure forms more than $4 million in payments to his family’s companies from businesses and state agencies that lobby the Legislature. Pascoe argues in court documents that Mullen has shown bias against him, an allegation she denies in court filings. Quinn got probation, which he completed earlier this year. But now that he’s caught in the middle of this Pascoe-Mullen battle, Quinn could go to prison. The Supreme Court could order a sentencing do-over or throw out the agreement all together. On the other hand, justices could say Mullen erred but not change the sentence or rule against Pascoe. “It has more to do with Judge Mullen than the plea agreement,” Pascoe said of his appeal of Quinn’s sentencing, set for a Oct. 15 hearing before the high court. — Andy Shain, The Post and Courier