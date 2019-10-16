Law enforcement says it has not found evidence of any gun shots fired at the South Carolina State Fair on the night of Oct. 12, when masses of people rushed for the exits under the belief there had been gunfire. According to Noah Feit at The State, just before 10 p.m. “waves of fairgoers ran for the exits with numerous people falling and some scaling fences to get away from the scene.” The fair ended up closing early. However, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which patrols the inside of the fairgrounds, has said it found no evidence of any shots being fired at the fair that night. And the Columbia Police Department, which has jurisdiction of the area outside the fairgrounds, says it didn’t receive any calls about shots fired. The fair operated as normal the following day. — Chris Trainor
Gamecocks Shock Georgia; Clemson Pounds FSU
In one of the biggest upsets in school history, the University of South Carolina football team stunned then-No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on Oct. 12 in Athens. The Gamecocks got a tremendous performance from defensive back Israel Mukuamu, who had a career-high three interceptions, including one he returned 53 yards for a touchdown at the end of the first half. South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski completed 15 of 20 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the third quarter with a leg injury. Backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner filled in for the rest of the second half and, while his stats were fairly unremarkable (he rushed for 28 yards and passed for 39 yards), he played mistake-free football in guiding USC to the win. The Gamecocks, now 3-3 on the year, will host No. 9 Florida at noon Oct. 19. Meanwhile, Clemson University had little problem with Florida State on Oct. 12, trouncing the Seminoles 45-14 in Death Valley. The Tigers are now 6-0, but fell to No. 3 in the most recent Associated Press poll. — Chris Trainor
SC Commerce Officials Knew Tire Manufacturer Allegedly Owed $2 Million Last Year
South Carolina’s Department of Commerce was notified last year that one of the state’s tire manufacturers allegedly owed millions of dollars in unpaid debts while the company moved to finalize a deal for additional state tax benefits. Newly released emails show state Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt and other agency officials received a warning in August 2018 that Giti Tire allegedly failed to pay roughly $2 million to a contractor at its facility in Chester County. At that point, state officials were already busy reviewing perceived startup problems at Giti’s factory and discussing the company’s financial health with its executives. “Well crap, this is getting ugly,” States Clawson, a commerce employee, wrote after learning the contractor hadn’t been paid in more than a year. “I think me, you and Bobby need to talk about how to handle this,” Clawson told another commerce employee, referring to Secretary Hitt. It’s unclear what discussions occurred between the Department of Commerce and Giti in the following months. But in December 2018, the company finalized a sought-after contract that made the business eligible for up to $30 million in future tax incentives. Alex Clark, spokesperson for the Department of Commerce, said the company already qualified for those tax credits in 2014. The Commerce Department, she said, was legally obligated to give Giti the incentives in 2018 because it hit its promise of creating 400 jobs. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier.
Candidates Lining Up for SC Public Service Commission Slots
The list of potential candidates for South Carolina’s main utility regulator include a former state lawmaker and three of the commission’s current members. Altogether, 21 candidates are vying for four seats on the S.C. Public Service Commission, which is tasked with overseeing most of the electric providers in the state, among other businesses. The position pays an annual salary of $129,000. It’ll be up to the 170 lawmakers in the General Assembly to decide next year which of the candidates are chosen to oversee rate cases involving the state’s largest water, electric and natural gas utilities. The commission is responsible for setting the monthly utility bills for a large portion of South Carolina’s residents. The selection process has taken on outsized importance in recent years, following the failed $9 billion expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County two years ago. The seats on the panel are split up by the state’s congressional district lines. Candidates this year could apply, if they had the right professional background, for the First, Third, Fifth and Seventh District seats. The largest turnout was in the First District, which includes Charleston, with eight candidates applying by the noon deadline Friday. Among the crowded Lowcountry field is Chip Limehouse, a Charleston Republican who served in the State House from 1995 to 2016. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier