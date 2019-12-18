Joe Biden might need to check his firewall. The former vice president’s lead in South Carolina keeps shrinking in Post and Courier-Change Research polls as the 2020 Democratic presidential primary gets closer — and even after a key competitor for Palmetto State votes, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, dropped out of the race. The latest poll released Dec. 14 shows Biden with just a 7 percentage point lead among likely voters in the South’s first primary, the first time he has not held a double-digit advantage in seven Post and Courier-Change Research surveys taken since February. Most consider South Carolina a must-win for Biden as he stumbles in Iowa and New Hampshire. Biden led the S.C. race by as much as 31 percentage points in May. Now, challengers are slicing into his dominant lead among African American voters in the first primary state with a significant black population. Aided by voters under 50, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is continuing his recent national surge in South Carolina, where he has supplanted U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for second place. Sanders gained the most support of any candidate since the last Post and Courier-Change Research poll taken in October. He added 7 percentage points to pass Warren, whose backing was unchanged. Sanders’ poll numbers have risen in other early voting states since Thanksgiving, where he has become the leader in New Hampshire and the second choice in Iowa, according to data tallied by Real Clear Politics. In the new South Carolina poll, Biden leads with 27 percent, followed by Sanders at 20 percent and Warren at 19 percent. — Andy Shain, The Post and Courier
County struggling to get polling places for New Year’s Eve school board election
Richland County elections officials continue to grapple with having enough polling locations and workers for an upcoming school board election. The Richland County Office of Elections and Voter Registration was planning on combining dozens of polling places for the Dec. 31 election for a seat on the Richland School District One board of trustees. There typically would be 93 polling locations for an election for the seat, but elections officials recently suggested there could be as few as 43 polling locations on Dec. 31. That would mean voters from 50 polling locations would be voting somewhere different on New Year’s Eve. “We have temporarily combined some of our polling locations, due to the lack of polling locations and the lack of poll workers,” Interim County Elections Director Terry Graham said in a Dec. 6 letter to Richland County Legislative Delegation director James C. Brown. “Some of our polling locations will be unavailable due to holiday festivities. Since this special election falls on New Year’s Eve, many of our dedicated poll workers will be unavailable.” However, after that letter was sent, one of the five candidates for the school board seat — attorney Jonathan Milling — pushed back against the idea, saying that slashing that many precincts could suppress voter turnout. As Free Times was going to press, the county elections office was working on possibly having more polling places available on Dec. 31. “The Richland County Election Commission was set to get an update on the issue at a Dec. 17 special meeting.” — Chris Trainor
Columbia Chamber moving offices to Lady Street
The Columbia Chamber will move its offices to the Main Street District in early 2020. The Chamber will be relocating to 1225 Lady St., just off Main Street. The Chamber has been located at 930 Richland St. for the past three decades. Chamber board chairwoman Kim Wilkerson says the time is right to move to the city center, which has seen a revitalization during the past decade. “The Chamber is at a pivotal moment now and needs to look like the Chamber of tomorrow,” Wilkerson says in a news release. “Early in 2020, the Chamber will be relocating to the second block of [downtown] Columbia at the corner of Sumter and Lady Streets, literally in the epicenter of business.” Mayor Steve Benjamin lauds the business-focused group’s move downtown. “Having the Columbia Chamber move into our lively and dynamic, historic commercial corridor is an exciting development,” the third-term mayor says in the release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Chamber in providing a healthy business friendly environment for our citizens.” The Chamber’s move will likely be completed by February. — Chris Trainor
Gamecocks top Clemson in men’s hoops
The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team downed archrival Clemson 67-54 on Dec. 15 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The win snapped a three-game rivalry losing streak. South Carolina got a big game from sophomore guard A.J. Lawson, who poured in 20 points and got six rebounds. South Carolina, now 7-4 on the year, will next travel to face defending national champion Virginia at 3 p.m. on Dec. 22. — Chris Trainor