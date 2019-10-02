Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is endorsing the campaign of Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs, who is running for U.S. House in the 2nd Congressional District. Boroughs, an attorney, is looking to take the seat that has been held by U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson for the last 17 years. According to The State,” Benjamin said Boroughs had his “full support” in her attempt to unseat Wilson. “Getting to know Adair, I see how she was raised in our district, the daughter of a public school teacher and a cabinet maker, who graduated at the top of her class from grade school to law school,” said Benjamin, per The State. “I see how she was fighting for what was right at the Department of Justice, where she stood up for the American people against corporations and millionaires who cheated on their taxes.” Boroughs grew up in the small Barnwell County town of Williston, and currently lives in Forest Acres. A graduate of Furman University and Stanford Law, Boroughs is a former public school math teacher and the former executive director of Charleston Legal Access, a nonprofit “sliding scale” law firm aimed at people with moderate means. — Chris Trainor
USC Thumps Kentucky; Clemson Escapes North Carolina
The University of South Carolina football team picked up a sorely needed win on Sept. 28, downing Kentucky 24-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks were paced by their running backs, as Tavien Feaster rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Rico Dowdle ran for 102 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time in 18 years South Carolina had two 100-yard rushers in an SEC game. The USC defense also had a sterling performance, surrendering only 212 yards of total offense to Kentucky. D.J. Wonnum led the way with three sacks. South Carolina is now 2-3. Meanwhile, No. 1 Clemson got a major scare Sept. 28 against North Carolina. The Tar Heels scored a touchdown with roughly a minute left in the game to make the score 21-20. UNC elected to go for the two-point conversion, and the likely win, but the Tigers stopped Heels quarterback Sam Howell’s run and escaped with the one-point win. Clemson is now 5-0, but was leap-frogged by Alabama in the AP Top 25, and now sits at No. 2. — Chris Trainor
SC Gun Maker Stamps ‘No Beto’ on AR-15 Part to Mock O’Rourke
This political jab goes well beyond the run-of-the-mill bumper sticker or campaign button. A South Carolina gun chain is selling a part for a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle that’s stamped with the words “NoBeto-15.” That’s “No Beto,” as in “no” to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. Palmetto State Armory, with seven locations in the state, is promoting the item to counter comments O’Rourke made at this month’s Democratic debate. The former Texas congressman from El Paso — site of an August mass shooting that killed 22 — said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” as part of his lengthy response questioning the need for Americans to have weapons suited for a battlefield. He pointed out that an AR-15 — a civilian version of a military rifle — was used in the deadly shootings in Odessa and Midland, Texas, that killed seven. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore,” he said. A Palmetto State Armory spokeswoman said the response was done to promote protecting gun rights after O’Rourke staked out his position. “Beto is the only candidate being addressed due to his comments of taking AR-15s and AK-47s from law-abiding citizens,” company marketing manager Logan Richardson said in a statement. — Schulyer Kropf, The Post and Courier
Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott Dismiss Trump Whistleblower Complaint as ‘Hearsay’
South Carolina’s two Republican senators sought to discredit the whistleblower complaint that has spurred an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott separately came to the same conclusion Sept. 27, calling the complaint “hearsay” and questioning the validity of the claims. “It’s over the top,” Graham told The Post and Courier on Sept. 27, moments before he was set to give the keynote address at a Beaufort County Republican Party dinner. Graham tried to make light of the serious impeachment inquiry surrounding a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “Salem witch trials had more due process than this,” Graham told the audience. Scott, who was in Washington on Sept. 27, broke his silence about the explosive political accusation that dominated Washington last week. He questioned the credibility of the complaint because the whistleblower was not personally on the call. “He’s not really a whistleblower, so it’s really more hearsay,” Scott told reporters in Washington, according to reports from multiple news outlets. “If we’re talking about someone who actually is not a whistleblower, someone who’s only heard it — hearsay — then that brings everything into question,” he said in the reports. Their staunch defense of the president punctuated what has been one of the most tumultuous weeks for the Trump administration yet. — Caitlin Byrd, The Post and Courier