Ziggy Marley show in Columbia pays tribute to his father, whose shadow follows him and reggae

There was a brief moment in the late 1970s when reggae music was poised to take over the world, fueled by the promise and talent of Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley.

Onstage, he was overwhelmingly charismatic. With his raspy, yearning voice, he conveyed socially relevant anger and romantic heartbreak with equal ease. And his music, as rooted as it was in the easy-skanking beat of reggae music, carried a universal appeal. No one could communicate the social, political, personal and poetic joy of reggae like Bob Marley.

And as wonderful as that was, it’s also a problem for those who followed him. Marley’s shadow (he died of cancer in 1981 just as his commercial appeal was at its peak) looms so large that it’s been difficult for anyone else to step out of it. Albums that Marley made with his band, The Wailers, like “Catch A Fire,” “Exodus,” “Kaya” and “Uprising,” were such a potent strain of populism, activism and above all else reggae groove, that some people never moved beyond his music.

Marley’s 1984 greatest-hits collection “Legend” is one of the best-selling albums of all time, a testament to his talent. But it also overshadowed the subsequent work of brilliant reggae artists like Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Toots & The Maytals and Burning Spear.

In South Carolina’s scene, reggae is still a side-genre. Sure, there are Southeastern bands that play that sun-splashed groove, bands like Columbia’s Mystic Vibrations or Charlotte’s Sun Dried Vibes, but they’re the exception, not the rule.

For most listeners it seems that reggae is a pigeonholed genre, to be brought out occasionally and grooved to with the right adult beverage or herbs in hand. But as for mainstream attention, it’s simply not there.

Even David “Ziggy” Marley, Bob’s son, hasn’t attracted the mainstream spotlight like his father did.

Despite his gold and platinum-selling records and eight Grammy awards, it’s still rare to hear Ziggy on the radio. Ziggy has much of the same passion for social justice and charisma that his father had, but once again, Bob’s shadow seems to envelop all who came after him.

So as Ziggy comes to town to play a show at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater that pays musical tribute to his father, it gives us a chance to reflect on the legacy of Bob Marley, both good and bad. The man was, after all, a legend. And legends are not easy to follow.

Ziggy Marley

Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $30 - $99. Cola Concerts at Columbia Speedway Amphitheater. colaconcerts.com