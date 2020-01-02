Many folks on Twitter seemed puzzled Tuesday night. Salt-N-Pepa, the headlining rap duo at Columbia’s annual Famously Hot New Year block party, was also slated to perform during the West Coast portion of ABC’s exhaustingly titled Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Where was Salt-N-Pepa actually going to be on New Year’s Eve? Would the two rappers on stage in Columbia actually be Salt-N-Pepa?
Yes, the actual Salt-N-Pepa did play in Columbia Tuesday night. And no, they weren’t double-booked.
"The Salt-N-Pepa performance at the New Year's Rockin' Eve show was a recording,” reports Mary Kate Korpita, integrated communications manager at Flock and Rally, which handles publicity for the event. “They were live ... at Famously Hot New Year. We saw some confusion on social media during the event and created a post to clarify.”
The confusion leading up to the event was heightened by Salt-N-Pepa’s social media postings, which promoted the television appearance, not Famously Hot New Year. But Columbia revelers can rest assured: If you were there, you saw the real deal.