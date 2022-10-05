With 16th album near, Danielle Howle returns to Columbia for First Thursday: 'I talk in song.'

South Carolina singer Danielle Howle doesn’t want to come across as a “crazy lady who lives in a cabin.”

However, she does live in a cabin, where the finding of a dead frog at one point interjected in this interview with Free Times. But, no, she isn’t crazy — unless the idea of being on the verge of releasing a sixteenth record strikes one as such.

In fact, Howle’s decades-spanning career of folk songs often features deft and creative storytelling with ideas around love and identity, while channeling a specific sense of place. The songs are often striking and appear to come from a writer with a uniquely clear-eyed viewpoint on life.

That’s aptly illustrated on peaceful, sentimental tracks like “Tie Up The Moon” from her 1999 album “Catalog.” She wrote that track for her grandparents, who were farmers and often worked long hours, and wanted to imagine a world that could give them a respite.

“I was trying to make them a world where they can relax for a second, where they live in song,” Howle said.

Most recently, Howle released the 2021 cover of Elliot Smith’s “Angel in the Snow” in support of indie rock label Kill Rock Stars’ 30-year anniversary.

The South Carolina coastal resident (she lives in Awendaw) is set to perform at the Oct. 6 First Thursday at the Columbia Museum of Art’s Boyd Plaza. It comes as she prepares her newest record — which she readily described as “weird” on numerous occasions and planned to perform in its entirety in that show — and she played a supporting role on Blues Traveler's 35th anniversary tour.

(Master recordings for Howle’s new record were not yet available, and Free Times was unable to listen ahead of this story.)

On that record, named “Currents,” Howle said she found herself reckoning with ideas around who one is.

“The theme is facing the reality of who you are and being OK with the good and bad of yourself,” she said. “I’ve been reckoning with the programming of our society and what that does to our individuals’ freedom … to know who you are is something that is different for anybody.”

So does Howle feel she knows who she is? She does, the singer said.

“(I’m) someone who can listen and be heard and find ways to help without draining others energy to a point of unhealthiness,” she said. “Someone who likes to dance and be merry.”

The Columbia native’s career has involved a glowing brief writeup in the New York Times in the ‘90s, opening for artists like Bob Dylan, and releasing music prolifically.

Howle gravitated to music and her lengthy career in it as a result of her affinity for “liking to make sounds.”

“I like to talk to people, and this is the way I talk to people,” she said. “I talk in song. It’s a beautiful experience. I do like to travel, I just don’t like sleeping in stinky places. Sometimes I don’t like to drive by myself … it can make you kooky if you aren’t aware of your own craziness.”

In the past, she found herself wanting to become famous due to the perks of it — mainly the money and experiences that come with it. While she hasn’t quite hit fame in this typical notion of it, she does hold a unique place in South Carolina’s music scene.

Beyond her performing work, the artist is a regular at the Barn Jam series at the Awendaw Green venue (where she also works the pizza oven), which draws an eclectic bunch of artists from the area and outside it.

She also offers songwriter education through the Swamp Sessions class series at the Francis Marion National Forest, which started in 2014, plus an accompanying and just-released YouTube virtual class.

“I just want to show the magic,” Howle said. “There’s so much magic in music, and one of my dreams is that people will find their voice.”

Danielle Howle

Oct. 6. 6 p.m. Free. Columbia Museum of Art. columbiamuseum.org