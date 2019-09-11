Wednesday 11
live music
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
The Senate: Earls of Leicester
Tin Roof: Building the Band w/ Paisley and the Birdwalkers, Vilai Harrington & the Hamptones, Bedroom Getaway. Also, The Basons.
The White Mule: Mule Jam
karaoke
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Baby Talk — a Comedy Show
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
Flying Saucer: Trivia
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Thursday 12
live music
Breakers Live: Under the Sun
Chayz Lounge: Hank Bilal
Hemingway’s: Ryan Trotta
New Brookland Tavern: The Bustercups w/ Collin Segura & Topher Riddle
O’Hara’s: Sweet Sweet
Pearlz: Amos Hoffman Tribute to Thelonious Monk
Tin Roof: Rotie Salley, Michael Rotundo
The White Mule: The Vegabonds, Time Sawyer
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment
Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Vice: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night
Capital Club: Trivia
The Kraken: Music Bingo
PT’s 1109: Thirsty Thursday Drag Show
River Rat: Trivia
State Street Pub: Trivia
Tipsy Toad: Chapin Chamber’s Karaoke Competition
UNO Chicago Grill: Trivia
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Coach Will Muschamp Call-In Show
Friday 13
live music
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Carolina Divide
Breakers Live: Spank
Chayz Lounge: Jazzy Trinity
Hemingway’s: Ryan Trotta Band
Ozzie’s Country Island: Shelby Raye
Skyline Club: Kyle Dills Band
Social Grill: Wired Handed
The Senate: Riley Green
Tapp’s: Nordista Freeze, Cry Baby, John Bias and the Simplicity
Tin Roof: The Jump Cut
Tipsy Toad: Black Water Shine
The White Mule: Dead Swells, Arson Daily & Flipturn
Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Open on Mondays
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Bethany and the Southside Boys
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Gabriel Lopez
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: Karaoke
Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment
Bone-In: Debbieoke
Casual Pint: Karaoke Night
New Brookland Tavern: Karaoke w/Ty
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Little Prom of Horrors
Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show
Pearlz: DJ Arenaissance
Vice: Drag and Dance
Saturday 14
live music
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bob Strickland & Freestyle
Breakers Live: Love and Rescue
Chayz Lounge: Gwen Yvette
Hemingway’s: Vince McKinley
New Brookland Tavern: Perception of Energy Fest w/ Evergreen Terrace, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Kaonashi, Hive, WVRM, Rhythm of Fear, Heavens Die, Thirty Nights of Violence, Brigades, The Callous Daoboys, Violent Life, Violent Death, Pickwick Commons, Abacus, Rat Poison
O’Hara’s: Bill & Tad
Ozzie’s Country Island: Under the Sun
The Senate: Cosmic Charlie (Dark Side of the Dead)
Skyline Club: Swift Creek
Tin Roof: Nine Year Anniversary Bash w/ Phillip Michael Parsons and Seventy Six and Sunny
Tipsy Toad: James Hartsoe
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Matt Parker and the Deacons
The White Mule: Mary English & The Devine Street, Jeff Lucero Band
Za’s on Devine: Mark Rapp Group
karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
1626 on Main: Music Bingo
Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.
Pearlz: DJ Haile
Sunday 15
live music
British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Public Mins
Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic
karaoke
Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke
PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday
Casual Pint: Puzzles & Pints
Pizza Joint: Trivia
Tin Roof: DJ Apollo
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): DJ GLDFNGR
Monday 16
live music
World of Beer: Open Mic
karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Ale House Lounge: Trivia
British Bulldog Pub: Music Bingo
New Brookland Tavern: Soda City Stand Up Open Mic Monday (stand-up comedy)
The Capital Club: Music Bingo
Cock N Bull Pub: Trivia
Tuesday 17
live music
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: A Trio of Duos w/ Admiral Radio, Bennett & Coolidge, Ken & Igor.
New Brookland Tavern: Acoustic Night
Tin Roof: Anthony Sightler
Tipsy Toad: Marcus Gullen
The White Mule: Blue Note Poetry 2nd Anniversary w/ both open mic and music from Brotha Trav (hip-hop) and Vasaboo (blues).
karaoke
Breakers Live: Karaoke
The Capital Club: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy Night
Flying Saucer: Trivia Bowl
The Grand: Trivia
The Kraken: Trivia
Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia
PT’s 1109: Ultimate Free Drag Show
UNO Chicago Grill: Bar Bingo
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night
Yesterdays: Trivia
Wednesday 18
live music
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
Tin Roof: Building the Band w/ Wombat Junction, King Clement, and Mary English & Devine Street
The White Mule: Mule Jam
karaoke
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
Flying Saucer: Trivia
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia