Wednesday 11

live music

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

The Senate: Earls of Leicester

Tin Roof: Building the Band w/ Paisley and the Birdwalkers, Vilai Harrington & the Hamptones, Bedroom Getaway. Also, The Basons.

The White Mule: Mule Jam

karaoke

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment

Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Baby Talk — a Comedy Show

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

Flying Saucer: Trivia

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Thursday 12

live music

Breakers Live: Under the Sun

Chayz Lounge: Hank Bilal

Hemingway’s: Ryan Trotta

New Brookland Tavern: The Bustercups w/ Collin Segura & Topher Riddle

O’Hara’s: Sweet Sweet

Pearlz: Amos Hoffman Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Tin Roof: Rotie Salley, Michael Rotundo

The White Mule: The Vegabonds, Time Sawyer

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment

Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Vice: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night

Capital Club: Trivia

The Kraken: Music Bingo

PT’s 1109: Thirsty Thursday Drag Show

River Rat: Trivia

State Street Pub: Trivia

Tipsy Toad: Chapin Chamber’s Karaoke Competition

UNO Chicago Grill: Trivia

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Coach Will Muschamp Call-In Show

Friday 13

live music

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Carolina Divide

Breakers Live: Spank

Chayz Lounge: Jazzy Trinity

Hemingway’s: Ryan Trotta Band

Ozzie’s Country Island: Shelby Raye

Skyline Club: Kyle Dills Band

Social Grill: Wired Handed

The Senate: Riley Green

Tapp’s: Nordista Freeze, Cry Baby, John Bias and the Simplicity

Tin Roof: The Jump Cut

Tipsy Toad: Black Water Shine

The White Mule: Dead Swells, Arson Daily & Flipturn

Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Open on Mondays

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Bethany and the Southside Boys

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Gabriel Lopez

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: Karaoke

Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment

Bone-In: Debbieoke

Casual Pint: Karaoke Night

New Brookland Tavern: Karaoke w/Ty

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Little Prom of Horrors

Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show

Pearlz: DJ Arenaissance

Vice: Drag and Dance

Saturday 14

live music

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bob Strickland & Freestyle

Breakers Live: Love and Rescue

Chayz Lounge: Gwen Yvette

Hemingway’s: Vince McKinley

New Brookland Tavern: Perception of Energy Fest w/ Evergreen Terrace, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Kaonashi, Hive, WVRM, Rhythm of Fear, Heavens Die, Thirty Nights of Violence, Brigades, The Callous Daoboys, Violent Life, Violent Death, Pickwick Commons, Abacus, Rat Poison

O’Hara’s: Bill & Tad

Ozzie’s Country Island: Under the Sun

The Senate: Cosmic Charlie (Dark Side of the Dead)

Skyline Club: Swift Creek

Tin Roof: Nine Year Anniversary Bash w/ Phillip Michael Parsons and Seventy Six and Sunny

Tipsy Toad: James Hartsoe

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Matt Parker and the Deacons

The White Mule: Mary English & The Devine Street, Jeff Lucero Band

Za’s on Devine: Mark Rapp Group

karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

1626 on Main: Music Bingo

Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.

Pearlz: DJ Haile

Sunday 15

live music

British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Public Mins

Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic

karaoke

Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke

PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday

Casual Pint: Puzzles & Pints

Pizza Joint: Trivia

Tin Roof: DJ Apollo

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): DJ GLDFNGR

Monday 16

live music

World of Beer: Open Mic

karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Ale House Lounge: Trivia

British Bulldog Pub: Music Bingo

New Brookland Tavern: Soda City Stand Up Open Mic Monday (stand-up comedy)

The Capital Club: Music Bingo

Cock N Bull Pub: Trivia

Tuesday 17

live music

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: A Trio of Duos w/ Admiral Radio, Bennett & Coolidge, Ken & Igor.

New Brookland Tavern: Acoustic Night

Tin Roof: Anthony Sightler

Tipsy Toad: Marcus Gullen

The White Mule: Blue Note Poetry 2nd Anniversary w/ both open mic and music from Brotha Trav (hip-hop) and Vasaboo (blues).

karaoke

Breakers Live: Karaoke

The Capital Club: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy Night

Flying Saucer: Trivia Bowl

The Grand: Trivia

The Kraken: Trivia

Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia

PT’s 1109: Ultimate Free Drag Show

UNO Chicago Grill: Bar Bingo

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night

Yesterdays: Trivia

Wednesday 18

live music

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

Tin Roof: Building the Band w/ Wombat Junction, King Clement, and Mary English & Devine Street

The White Mule: Mule Jam

karaoke

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment

Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

Flying Saucer: Trivia

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

