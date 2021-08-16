West Columbia rock club area’s first to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

New Brookland Tavern is taking the leap.

On Aug. 16, the West Columbia rock dive revealed that it will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to enter the venue, becoming the first music club in the Midlands — and possibly South Carolina — to take such a step.

“So over the last few weeks, we’ve steadily seen numbers increase, more venues and festivals implement the same policy, and people start to get uneasy about going out knowing there are people not taking things seriously,” Carlin Thompson, promotion/marketing coordinator and audio engineer at New Brookland, told Free Times. “We, along with many other venues and businesses in general cannot afford another shut down or period of reduced capacity.”

“We want everyone to be safe and for us to continue doing what we do,” he added. “If this is what it takes, so be it."

The club has some recent precedent-setting moves in the concert industry to point to as it unveils its policy. Last week, event promotion and ticketing giant Live Nation announced that, where allowed by local law, it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for attendees, artists and staff at all of its affiliated venues and festivals starting Oct. 4, and mega-promoter AEG revealed a similar mandate, set to go into effect on Oct. 1. Both are frequently involved with concerts in Columbia.

New Brookland's requirement applies for all patrons and band members. Proof must be shown with a physical version of a vaccination card or documentation of a negative test from a testing site or MyChart app.

All documentation will be checked with ID upon entry. The venue asks patrons stay home if they feel in any way sick.

Last month, New Brookland decided against reinstating a mask requirement when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went back to recommending masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in counties with “high” or “substantial” transmission. At the time, that covered nearly every county in the Midlands. Now, every county in the state is listed as high.

On Aug. 13, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 4,478 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, the largest daily total since the start of the coronavirus' ongoing surge.

Thompson said the venue’s new requirements aren’t meant to entice more touring bands to play the venue, in turn attracting more patrons. But he did say that performers have inquired about it.

“We have gotten asked about having this as our COVID policy by certain tours but it wasn’t a selling factor, but just a general concern,” he explained. “No one knows the 100% way to handle this, but more so what seems logical to do. “

Thompson said that all the national touring acts and local musicians on the upcoming calendar have been informed about the move, and have reacted with support.

As to the potential pushback from the public, he didn’t seem concerned.

Less than half of eligible South Carolinians are vaccinated. In Lexington County, where New Brookland Tavern resides, the mark is 47.1%. In Richland County, which sits just across the Congaree River, it’s 53%.

Both counties have among the state's highest rates of new cases per capita in the past two weeks.

“​​People have had months to get vaccinated,” Thompson said. “They’ve also had a year to think about this. The safety of our staff, artists, and clientele are of priority. This isn’t a political stance, we simply want to do our part.”

Thompson wasn’t sure how long the requirement would remain in place.

“It could be a couple months, it could be six. It could be for a few years,” he posited. “We won’t know until the people working to fight COVID know. We would need to see a drop in cases and for a clear line of when it’s safe to stop enforcing it.”

Dr. Anthony Alberg, the epidemiology and biostatistics chair at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health, said venue requirements like New Brookland’s are “a big step in the right direction” for curtailing COVID-19’s current surge.

“That's trying to minimize the risk of an infection in an individual entering the venue,” he said, but he added that the risk isn’t zero, particularly when patrons pack into the club.

Free Times checked in with some other local clubs about whether they were considering their own vaccine/negative test requirements.

Chaye Alexander, executive director of the West Columbia jazz destination Chayz Lounge, said she's considering requiring a negative test result for bands and staff.

"I'm not sure if that's a step I want to take for my customers as my venue caters to a more mature audience, many of whom have been vaccinated and voluntarily show me their card," she explained. "I am still taking safety precautions, such as temperature check, sanitizing, and will go back to mandatory mask wearing. That's the extent of the steps I am taking for now."

Andy Rodgers, co-owner of Art Bar, a Vista club that frequently hosts rock shows and other entertainment, said his business is leaving options open, but isn't making any immediate changes.

"We are not currently considering requiring proof of vaccination for patrons," he reported. "All of our staff are vaccinated or in the process of completing their second dose. We feel that our clientele are intelligent and well informed as to the availability of vaccinations, masking, social distancing protocols and the inherent risks if they choose to venture into socially dense spaces.

"We have had no entertainers cancel due to COVID concerns. We are moving some events outside."

The Senate, Columbia's largest music club, has yet to respond to Free Times' inquiries about requiring vaccines or negative tests moving forward. But many of the venue's touring acts come by way of AEG, including October dates from Paul Cauthen, Big Boi, Poppy, Marc Rebillet, Lanco, Mothers Finest, Cherub, Dying Fetus and Jordan Davis.