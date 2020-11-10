Weather delays Cola Concerts at speedway, Shovels & Rope postponed to March

An effort to bring big-time acts and socially distanced audiences to the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center will have to wait until next week thanks to the severe weather threatened by the approach of late-season Tropical Storm Eta.
Shovels & Rope, initially slated to kickoff the new Cola Concerts series on Nov. 14, will now play on March 19, with country singer Kip Moore giving the first concert on Nov. 19.
Two free movie nights scheduled for this week are now delayed until next week — Nov. 16 ("Cars") and Nov. 17 ("Jurassic Park").
“While it is obviously a disappointment to have to delay the opening, we will always put the safety of our guests, bands and staff first,” Adam Epstein, co-founder of Cola Concerts, is quoted in the press release announcing the schedule change. “We will have a start-of-the-art concert venue, unlike anything else in the Midlands, ready to go on Monday once the dangerous weather has passed.”
Since its initial announcement, Cola Concerts has added Chase Rice on Dec. 5 and an appearance from Fox News' Greg Gutfeld on Dec. 13.
The rest of the current slate features St. Paul and the Broken Bones (Nov. 20) and Wynonna Judd (Dec. 10).
Promotors said they are spending $1.3 million transform the track for concerts.