Watch the performances from Free Times' Virtual Music Crawl

In December, as a substitute for Free Times' annual in-person music festival, we held a Virtual Music Crawl.

Watching fans and artists enjoy and interact as they watched pre-recorded sets from 15 local groups performed at the venerable West Columbia rock dive New Brookland Tavern was an affirming experience during a turbulent year. People cheered and joked during the Facebook live-stream, like any good in-person crowd would.

If you missed any or all of the event's three nights, the performances are now available on YouTube — and at the bottom of this post.

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank once more the partners that helped us make the Virtual Music Crawl happen.

We assembled the lineup in consultation with representatives from WXRY, SceneSC, Girls Block, Mo’ Betta Soul, #ColumbiaRules, and But I’m Not a Critic Though. Carlin Thompson at New Brookland Tavern filmed and edited all of the performances.

And One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC helped us present a Dec. 17 bill highlighting artists who have played “1 or 2,” the ongoing series of socially distanced performance videos these organizations helped us start back in April.