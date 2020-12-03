Update: SC albums to buy with Bandcamp giving revenue share to artists on first Friday

Many musicians, at multiple levels of the industry, are having trouble in this year of COVID-19. Be it acts with national or regional renown that saw tours cut short or canceled all together, or locally anchored performers who are losing reliable revenue from regular bar gigs.

As it has since April, Bandcamp is looking to help — and to keep flowing the musical lifeblood that makes its hybrid streaming and album-buying model possible while the artists who produce it are struggling. From midnight to midnight Pacific Time (3 a.m. to 3 a.m. on the East Coast) on the first Friday of December (which is this Friday), the site will again waive its share of profits, giving all money spent directly to the parties responsible for the work.

To help you inject a little (or a lot) of local love into your spending on this charitable day, Free Times has collected articles reviewing or featuring standout local records we've written about in the last year.

And following Bandcamp's lead, we've taken down the paywall on these stories, so you can read about the records without needing an online subscription.