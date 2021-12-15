University of South Carolina grad group brings classical music to the modern masses

On Sept. 30, a quintet of classical musicians called the FUSE Ensemble took their seats outside at the Koger Center Plaza to perform.

The program skipped familiar names like Bach and Beethoven in favor of pieces by more modern composers like Miguel del Aguila, Jaquay Smith, Astor Piazzolla and Vinicio Meza. Around 70 people watched the ensemble, made up of USC graduate students, perform while visuals were projected onto the wall of the Koger Center for the Arts.

The event was the first in a series of concerts presented by the FUSE Ensemble called “Ears Wide Open.” Its purpose is to bring classical music to the student body of USC. The ensemble, made up of Roya Farzaneh, flute, Pedro Falcon, oboe, Carmen Borregales, clarinet, Alexandra Castro, bassoon and Hunter Poe, horn, formed earlier this year with the goal of spreading awareness about USC’s School Of Music.

“Over the past couple of years our flute professor Jennifer Parker-Harley has been wanting to work on this initiative for community engagement,” said Roya Farzaneh, “and she was able to create these positions for five graduate students to get together as a group and play music at a high level, and to also do community outreach.”

Parker-Harley, Farzaneh and Ears Wide Open Artistic Director Pedro Falcón started meeting last summer to plan out a schedule of concerts that would attract younger ears.

“We have 33,000 students,” Falcón said, “and actually they don’t really know we’re here; they don’t know that the School of Music exists. We are used to playing in a concert hall, so how can we get into this community that we have? How can we give music to them in an immersive way?”

The FUSE Ensemble planned out the series with an eye on other USC ensembles. While they handled the first performance in September, FUSE hosted USC’s mixed-instrumental ensemble The Collective for the second, “The Haunting Of The Horseshoe” on Oct. 27 at the Russell House Patio Stage. The third concert, “Look Up: Music Of The Night Sky,” featured the Duende Flute Quartet and took place at the Melton Memorial Observatory.

None of these events took place in a traditional concert hall, and Farzaneh said that’s the whole point.

“We titled this idea ‘Adventurous Learning and Adventurous Listening,’” Farzaneh said. “So it’s the idea of getting outside of the concert hall, because classical music has this stigma of being boring and generic and you’re just sitting there quietly while you’re watching something on stage. So we’re trying to break that wall down and create a more interesting experience for people.”

FUSE took care to make sure that the list of composers for their performance and subsequent concerts was both accessible and obscure.

“We’re trying to be very mindful that we’re trying to reach audiences that normally don’t go to classical music,” Farzaneh said. “We don’t want them to sit there and listen to some complex Schoenberg 20th century crazy hard piece. We want something that’s easy to digest, but still something that people can learn and gain from. So we’re trying to merge this world of pieces that are a little more new with this world of people that aren’t familiar with the music.”

The FUSE Ensemble itself won’t perform again until March, instead leaving two more events for other ensembles. The USC Flute Studio will play on Jan. 27, and members of the USC Wind Ensemble will perform at the Columbia Museum of Art on Feb. 24th.

And in the future, Falcón says to expect collaborations with groups outside of the USC umbrella.

“Eventually we’re thinking about having some partnerships with musicians that are not part of the School of Music,” he said. “We want to open a jam session so we can have musicians from other places.”

As for the response to the concerts so far, both Falcón and Farzaneh have been pleased with both the turnout and the level of audience participation. At times, onlookers have made Tik Tok videos of the shows and, after an initial 70 attendees, there were 50 to 60 at the group’s Collective concert, they explained.

For the group, spontaneous accessibility is part of their goal.

“That’s the idea: How to introduce new sounds, new music to people who are teenagers,” Falcón said. “I’m not expecting them to sit there for the whole performance. I’m expecting them to sit there and listen to one piece and maybe have the experience of the music in a different way than we do it in a concert hall.”