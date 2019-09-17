For cellist Daniel Levin and performing artist A. Eithne Hamilton, the creative process is about conjuring worlds and confounding possibilities. Levin’s cello playing is a polyglot lingua franca that draws on the vernaculars of improvised jazz, the classical canon and microtonal new music from Europe and the States. Hamilton, from the foothills of North Carolina, leverages experimental choreography and film work to create immersive, site-specific experiences that build bridges to fantastic planes. Performing as a duo, they create liminal spaces in which to lose yourself, if even for a few fleeting moments.
What: Daniel Levin & A. Eithne Hamilton
Where: if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 8:30 p.m.
Price: $10