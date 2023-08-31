Toro Y Moi's latest EP 'Sandhills' an ode to Columbia (and its heat)

"My old highway exit looks so much different, but the water tower still looks the same."

That's how hometown artist and chillwave auteur Toro Y Moi (a.k.a. Chaz Bear) begins a 14-minute ode to the place where he grew up and cut his teeth as an artist.

On Aug. 25, Bear debuted a short film to accompany his latest EP, "Sandhills," a nostalgic record released after Bear spent the summer back home in Columbia. The EP follows 2022's "Mahal," his latest full-length album.

The film begins with "Back Then," where Bear offers up his gentle crooning and indie aesthetic in front of the Columbia water tower in St. Andrews, just off Interstate 26.

The short film features several landmarks locals will recognize, from a stop at Ernest "Chicken Man" Lee's studio to game footage of the Ridge View High School football team.

According to Pitchfork, the making of the film and album was as much of a homecoming as the music. Bear's high school photography teacher, Katherine Perry, produced the film and Lee painted the EP cover art, in addition to his cameo in the film.

Bear's EP carries the same heavy nostalgia as the film it shares a name with. "Sidelines" is about a benchwarmer who's called in for the last play of the game; "Sandhills" invokes the biting itch of fire ants and the cooling cold of calamine lotion while likening hypocrites to sand in your socks.

Bear's casual vibe and somewhat melancholy lyrics pair well with the oppressive heat we all live through during Columbia's summers; a place teeming with life so heavy it exhausts us all, it even tinges our memories.

According to his post about the project on Bandcamp, the project is "both a tender love letter to Chaz Bear’s hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, and a poignant, bittersweet acceptance that one can never really go back home."

"Sandhills" is available to stream, or head to Blue Tile in Five Points for an exclusive vinyl and merch collab.