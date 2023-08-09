To-Do List (Aug. 9-15): Flagman comes to town

August 9
Columbia Fireflies vs. Charleston RiverDogs
Take me out to the ball game – or whatever the song says! Summer isn’t summer without at least one trip to Segra Park. On Aug. 9, you can catch the Columbia Fireflies take on the Charleston RiverDogs. For the parents — you can snag a 16 oz White Claw for just $5 as a Wednesday special! To purchase tickets, visit milb.com/columbia. HALLIE HAYES
August 10
Flagman
Flagman, a self-described “deep-fried alt/metal band” from Orlando set to play New Brookland Tavern, has a veritable excess of character. Their music is clearly fun and joyous, though riffing on the oddities of Primus and Faith No More. Along with a hodgepodge of other sounds and influences, Flagman has the technical chops, but little pomp. They are heavy, fun and weird, which is really what you want in a night out anyway. Tickets are $10, doors at 7 p.m. More info at newbrooklandtavern.com. KYLE PETERSEN
August 11
Nashville Nights
The Steel Hands Brewery’s “Nashville Nights” series continues Aug. 11 with the husband-wife duo of Johnny and Heidi Bulford, who between them have penned hits for the likes of Lee Brice, Chris Young and more. Their duo performances tend towards the more quiet and contemplative side of Music Row, more 90s-esque storytelling than bro-country bravado. The free show kicks off at 6 p.m. More info at steelhandsbrewing.com. KYLE PETERSEN
Clint Black and Preston Duffee
A legend in country music circles, Clint Black drew from classic 1960s rock as well as traditionalists like Merle Haggard to imbue the genre with mass-market appeal. In 1989, Black’s first single, "A Better Man," hit the top of the charts, and he followed it with 4 consecutive number one hits. An accomplished guitarist and producer, Black continues to inspire younger country artists. American Idol star Preston Duffee opens. Tickets for the August 11 show start at $45. More info at thetownship.org. PAT MORAN
Family Fun Night at CMA
Summer is coming to an end, but the Columbia Museum of Art will make sure it goes out in style. Bring your whole family to the CMA on Aug. 11 for Family Fun Night featuring storyteller, artist and cohost of Nick Jr.’s “Gullah Gullah Island,” Natalie Daise. You can expect a performance from Daise and many art activities, including a scavenger hunt, throughout the galleries. This is a free event and food will be provided. Come do one last fun thing this summer! More information at columbiamuseum.org HALLIE HAYES
Let’s Get Loud w/ The Reggie Sullivan Band, Civil Remedy and Natalie & The Boys
First off, you should probably go to this event just on general principle. It’s a fundraiser for a good cause: The Fisher House, which supports veteran families from around the state. But as an added bonus, this show is a battle of the bands featuring a stylistically diverse set of local groups. You’ve got The Reggie Sullivan Band, which can mix rock and jazz with ease. Then you’ve got Civil Remedy, about as straight-ahead rock and roll as it gets. Finally you’ve got Natalie & The Boys, a powerhouse acoustic trio that mixes country and pop. Showtime at Icehouse Amphitheater is 5:30pm, admission for adults is $15, and $10 for children 8-12. Children under age 8 get in free. Visit icehouseamphitheater.com for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
Javonne Jones & Company
You're used to R&B and jazz pros take on classic and neo-soul tunes in the swanky confines of The Chayz Lounge, but rarely do you see an electric violin-led band. Enter: JaVonne Jones and Company, who are at the club this Aug. 11 & 12. With the help of the saxophonist Darius, the group promises to deliver a fun night of retro-minded, dance-heavy fun with tunes by Johnny Gill, Luther Vandross, The Isley Brothers, Maxwell, The Gap Band and Stevie Wonder. Doors at 6:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40. More info at chayzlounge.com. KYLE PETERSEN
August 12
The McKoy Brothers
“They’re just knocking it dead,’” says Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor owner Willie Wells. He’s talking about The McKoy Brothers, a guaranteed crowd pleaser at the Parlor. The siblings, violinist/banjoist Steve, pianist/guitarist Randy and drummer Mike, honed their chops as part of roots music combo Real Country before striking out on their own. A versatile crew, the McKoy’s repertoire includes country, beach music and electrified bluegrass, delivered in shiver-inducing fraternal harmonies. $10 donation for the August 12 show. More info at billsmusicshop.com PAT MORAN
Ruskin & Cam
O’Hara’s Public House stretches their reputation as an Irish pub with this performance from Ruskin & Cam. An acoustic duo that’s an outgrowth of the local group King Size. That Augusta, Georgia band plays a variety of material, usually alternative and rock hits from the 70's, 80’s, 90’s and the 00's. So it stands to reason that Ruskin & Cam will play a more stripped-down version of those hits, a more intimate but equally exciting setup. Showtime is 7pm, and admission is free. Visit facebook.com/oharasph for more info. VINCENT HARRIS
August 13
Arsenal Hill Walking Tour
If you’re interested in the history surrounding our local community, or you just love history in general, this is a walking tour you’ll want to take part in! On Aug. 13, you can head over to the highest elevation downtown to take a guided 75-minute walk through the Arsenal Hill neighborhood of Columbia. Guests will learn how residences, combined with spiritual, educational and governmental institutions, resulted in the architecture and dynamic community histories that we see in this neighborhood today. More information at historiccolumbia.org HALLIE HAYES
Y’all-Mart Mystery Market
Your favorite unusual market is back in action! Hosted by Art Bar, Y’all-Mart Mystery Market will make an appearance on Aug. 13 from 1-5 p.m. While your findings will be endless, you can expect to run into handcrafted jewelry, taxidermy, horror art, vintage and a ton more. Bring your partner. Bring your friends. Bring your kids. Come out and support local. More information at artbarsc.com HALLIE HAYES