Three years in and five gigs later, Charleston's Babe Club has a loyal fanbase in Columbia

Since Columbia’s venerable rock club New Brookland Tavern began booking shows again in mid-2021, the Charleston outfit Babe Club was one of the first bands back on the New Brookland stage, with a second performance on the way.

On Nov. 13, the electro punk-pop duo will make their fifth appearance in town, this time as a supporting act for Lunar Vacation. It marks the latest in a two-year run of shows in the capital city, with the group finding a reliable, and blossoming, fanbase only a short drive from home.

“I love performing around the area,” lead singer Jenna Desmond said. “And I love that it’s such a big college town — there’s always a great energy.”

Since their debut in the city, they’ve been on lineups with some of Columbia’s most well-liked bands like A La Mids, Rex Darling, Stankface and others. Almost all have been at New Brookland Tavern — what’s become their home stage in the city.

The upcoming show suggests that the band’s cachet is growing in town. The ticket pre-sales surpassed their previous shows, said Carlin Thompson, New Brookland’s manager/booker/audio engineer.

Thompson discovered the band amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and has since booked it twice. The two shows in the last half year fit a band of its caliber and proximity, he said.

“I think over the years they will begin to start playing to larger crowds – period. But especially in Columbia. The band already has so many friends and fans in the area, I’m sure if they play one St. Pats Fest or a USC-type show, they will double their fan base here immediately,” Thompson said.

The duo was founded by former Susto members Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell in 2018 and made their debut in Columbia at the 2019 Girls Block, a music festival supporting women in the arts. Later, they appeared in Jam Room Music Festival and in Free Times’ Music Crawl event.

Babe Club debuted its latest single ahead of the upcoming show. “That Feeling” released on Oct. 29, with an accompanying music video.

“It’s just all those feelings from the pandemic,” Desmond said. “Like when you're getting older and it's easy to talk yourself out of trying things that you think are going to bring you joy — it's kind of about being scared about the unknown.”

The track showcases a transition in sound, as it’s more melodic and pop-alternative in comparison to the grunge tone the band is initially known for.

“This is definitely different from other music we’ve put out,” Desmond said. “It’s a little more pop but it still has that punk edge that’s really honest which can be found in our old music. It’s overall just a little more pop and a little less rock.”

Desmond sees the band going more in this direction in the future – producing music that falls in an indie pop-rock singer/songwriter realm. As the band continues to grow in the Southeast, it plans to do more touring, release an album and create new music videos in 2022.

Babe Club

Nov. 13. 7 p.m. With 'Lunar vacation'. $15. New Brookland Tavern. 122 State St. facebook.com/NBTavern.