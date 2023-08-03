'This is how you shape the culture': Charleston’s hottest rapper on tour

Tyrie Young is on fuego.

"Fuego Times, Vol. 2," that is, one of the dizzying array of projects in the last half-decade from the Florence, SC-born rapper, beatmaker, producer and hip-hop artist, who headlines at the Art Bar in Columbia on Aug. 6 as part of his Medal Stand Tour.

Young, who goes simply by Tyrie for his creative endeavors, has been on an artistic tear since arriving in Charleston — and he has another album due out by year's end.

Starting with his Frank Ocean-inspired full-length "Channel 95" in 2017, he's put out a steady stream of singles, EPs and full-lengths. His works demonstrate a rare level of sonic and conceptual ambition — Young freely fuses the lush grandeur of arty, early-2010s hip-hop and R&B with trap beats, industrial flourishes and samples galore, all while trying on classic Southern hip-hop flows and themes with contemporary Atlanta-born styles and sounds.

His tireless work ethic and commitment to high-quality records and live performances have already won him plenty of plaudits; he was named 2021 Producer of the Year and then 2022 Rapper of the Year by the Charleston City Paper.

Young pointed to an early and deep love of music for his relentless drive, noting his fascination with the piano player in church as a driving force.

“It was like the fingers of a god, you know?” he offered. “Gravity kind of pulls you towards certain things, like a spiritual gravity, the universe kind of pulls you towards certain things. I think I've just always been led down this path. I don't think there's ever been any doubt that this was kind of what I was supposed to do.”

Young played saxophone and briefly considered going the jazz route, but was hooked on making rap music once he got his first production software as a teen and started making beats for neighborhood friends. He name-checked multi-hyphenate artists like Pharrell Williams and Kanye West as some of his primary and initial inspirations, but spoke specifically to Frank Ocean’s seminal 2012 album, "Channel Orange," as his guiding light.

“The way he did R&B, the way he really experimented with R&B, that’s how I want to experiment with rap,” Young explained. “I want to create a different type of hip-hop and utilize a lot of different sonics and (sounds), from alternative rock to 90s R&B.”

You can hear Young’s commitment in how layered and musical his beats (and beat-switches) are, crafting a sound miles away from lo-fi Soundcloud rappers or the standard trap-beat factory. He loves twisting and turning all parts of the beat, making ample use of vocal samples, synth riffs and bass blares to take listeners on an instrumental journey as much as a lyrical one.

He likened his approach to a dystopian movie, comparing it to “like the Outkast song 'Git Up, Get Out,' but what if it was T-Pain singing the (hook)?”

The producer/artist said he developed many of his skills by necessity, but now takes pride in having a range of abilities.

"I remember when Drake first came out people were like, 'you can't sing and be a rapper.' Like that's just not, that's not the way things should be," Young noted. "And I feel like there's a lot of labels and boxes that people put us in. And I think the biggest thing for me is that, culturally, I want to be different. I want to be able to break boxes and break down barriers.”

Tyrie also takes inspiration from acts like Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, who take the live performance as seriously as the studio work.

"I don’t want to sound conceited or anything, but my performances are unbelievable,” Young said. “There’s something that you can’t capture in the studio. And that’s really my primary focus, is on the live performance and being great as a live artist, no matter if there's one person in the crowd or 500.”

Young also is proud of the lineups he put together for his tour of the state, which also features fellow Charleston rapper Sxvxnt, in addition to Columbia MCs Preach Jacobs and Milah.

“Every artist who is on this bill, or on any of the tour stops, these are all people who are doing incredibly great work in (their) town,” Young said. “This is how you really shaped the culture, by bringing everybody together.”