The second song on 2018’s Distant Light, the most recent album by the Charleston band Tape Waves, is called “Shimmer.” They probably didn’t mean for the title to function as a descriptor for the music they make, but it definitely works.
The nucleus of Tape Waves is the husband-and-wife duo of Kim and Jarod Weldin, and they’ve spent the last seven years or so making ethereal, soothing dream-pop. Kim’s vocals are often bathed in layers of hazy, big-sounding reverb, and she and Jarod play precise, skeletal guitar riffs rather than strumming brash, loud chords, creating a more intricate sound. Add in Jarod’s subtle, heartbeat-simple programmed percussion, and the effect is almost hypnotic. Rheir albums are less like collections of individual songs than extended musical suites.
The pair met in 2012 at “dead-end jobs at [a] call-center,” Kim recalls, and were immediately drawn towards each other.
“We both liked to write songs and record ourselves, and we shared our recordings with each other,” she says. “Then Jarod went to a Built To Spill show and came back like, ‘Oh my god, I want to start a band so bad.’ He started writing and recording songs, and I wrote lyrics, and we recorded two songs that way.”
With no expectations or concrete plans, the duo put those two songs (“Ready Now” and “Wherever I Go”) up on a Bandcamp page.
“People started reaching out to us,” Kim says. “We heard from [the Box Bedroom Rebels] label in the UK, and they wanted to put a seven-inch out, and it kind of took off from there.”
At that point, there was a question about whether the Weldins actually wanted to be a band instead of just two people creating songs together.
“It started moving faster before we’d thought it through,” Kim offers. “We both liked to write and record, but we were hesitant to label it.”
The main issue was that if they became a real band, they’d more or less have to play live, which was something they were both hesitant about.
“That transition was terrifying,” Kim admits. “We’re both pretty much introverts. I used to love performing when I was in high school, but it’s not something that I enjoy much anymore, to be honest, because I’m really shy. But I think we both accepted it because we both loved music so much, and wanted to be in a band, and that’s kind of part of it.”
Indeed, six years, two albums and multiple singles down the road, the Weldins still have hesitation about playing live.
“There’s this anxiety in regards to performing,” Kim says, “But we force ourselves into these uncomfortable situations because when we actually get to the stage, it feels so good to play shows. It’s led to so many awesome opportunities to travel and meet people and share music.”
It’s not just sharing the music that brings the duo comfort. The soothing nature of what Tape Waves creates might calm the listener, but it definitely calms the performers.
“I think for anybody that’s into any kind of art, creating it is therapeutic,” Kim reasons. “And it is for me and Jarod, too. I get anxious when I don’t write, because it’s something I always want to do.”
In order to play live, the Weldins had to add to their two-piece lineup. They often perform as a quartet with fellow Charleston musicians Mick Matricciano on bass and Matt Apted on drums.
“It’s still a dream-pop sound, it’s just louder,” Kim says of their live shows. “It still has that dream-pop feel because we’re really particular about our guitar sound, and we like a lot of reverb on our vocals. It’s got a different energy, though.”
Six years after that first message from the UK, Tape Waves still have more fans overseas than they do in the U.S. — so much so that they were able to tour Japan a few years back.
“I still to this day don’t know why,” Kim laughs. “I don’t really have an answer. It just seems like the indie pop kids are spread out throughout the world.”
What: Tape Waves
Where: White Mule Music, 711 Saluda Ave.
When: Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m.
With: Niights, Day & Dream
Price: $6
More: 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com