The top music from Columbia bands and musicians in 2022 so far

New year, new music as they say. Something like that anyway.
As the year has turned to 2022 and seemingly sped past that milestone, Columbia’s music scene has kept up a steady churn of new music, whether it's singles from upcoming albums or full-length efforts from local stalwarts like Katera.
Also among them is one seemingly out of the void, with the recent Walker McDonald album “Inside & Out” from local label Comfort Monk garnering quick praise from some and becoming a personal favorite of mine.
To recognize this output, Free Times writers, contributors and local music scene players were surveyed on what their favorite albums of 2022 are so far. Among them are songs and albums that span punk rock, indie pop, R&B and folk rock. Keep an eye out in the near future for the next iteration of this story.
Calebjustcaleb - “CORRUPTED HARDDRIVE 2”
Dropped on Jan. 1, this hard-hitting rap project from photographer and pop-punk/metalcore frontman Caleb Brown shouldn’t be as good as it is. Culled from an unfinished collection of tunes on a corrupted hard drive (many of them featuring first mixes with little post-production), there’s a certain vitality that bleeds through the rawness of these tunes.
Perhaps because it matches the tenacity and verve of Brown’s ranging flow, capable of catchy post-Migos riffage, hardened swagger raps, and emotive crooning without missing a beat. Like Drake’s "If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late," there’s a certain amount of pure prowess to this would-be throwaway project that makes it entrancing. Kyle Petersen, Free Times music contributor.
Charlie Boy — “Psychopath”
Call him quick to love, call it recency bias or call it whatever you want. Local rocker Marshall Brown highlighted Charlie Boy’s April 1 release “Psychopath” as one of his top local tracks of 2022. Fronted by Kat Hammond, the rock outfit takes a low-key turn on the song despite its title.
“It's a psychedelic pop song with a lot of groove and goodness,” Brown said. “Everybody in that band is really bringing a lot to the table and creating a cool space for Kat, the lead singer, to just be herself.”
Brown — whose "Ay-Es-Em-Ar" album won Free Times Best of South Carolina Music 2021 — joined Dylan Dickerson, who co-runs local label Comfort Monk and fronts Dear Blanca, in highlighting the track.
Dickerson has worked with Hammond in the past on his other band Shows and described "Psychopath" as having different elements throughout it that lead to a catchy track. He related that to Hammond as well.
"Musically I think she like kind of stands out from a lot of SC acts to me," he said. "She's kind of got this touch on musical milestones ... she can do these little nostalgia hits that are like a little dopamine releases and she's back in her vibe." Hallie Hayes, interviewing Marshall Brown, musician; David Clarey, interviewing Dylan Dickerson, musician and co-founder of Comfort Monk.
Katera — “Fear Doesn't Live Here”
Katera’s “Fear Doesn’t Live Here” is a marvel of an album. Stretched across 15 songs and just over 50 minutes, the debut album from the R&B artist comes roughly a decade after she first began releasing music.
And if you haven't been lucky enough to see the guitar plucking, sultry voice of Katera in the city, you're missing out.
Songs like "In Love With The DJ," "Superhero (Acoustic)," plus local rap vet H3RO on a "Rush" feature are among some of the highlights. Katera is the best of what the local scene offers, and we owe her an audience. Preach Jacobs, local DJ, musician and Free Times contributor.
Rex Darling — ”Carcinogen”
Catherine Hunsginer's project Rex Darling, with local musician John Vail on guitar, has begun releasing singles off an upcoming debut album at roughly a once-a-month clip.
Rex Darling released the global warming track "Carcinogen" in February. A seemingly exhausted Hunsinger sings not so subtly "Look at us we're carcinogens...we're burning it down like a cigarette," she intones. "We pay to watch it burn."
With a "New Orleans folk music" violin riff throughout the track, New Brookland Tavern promoter Carlin Thompson highlighted the track. He said that riff, which at one point becomes the focal point of the track as it simmers over halfway through its run time, makes the track stand out from other releases in Columbia's music scene.
"Rex Darling (kind of) came out of the blue on the tail end of 2020 if I remember," he said. "'Carcinogen' is one of their only single releases and one of the strongest ones I’ve seen come from a Columbia band in a long time."
David Clarey interviewing Carlin Thompson, New Brookland Tavern do-it-all and show booker.
Walker McDonald — ”Inside & Out”
Before departing on a multi-year Peace Corps trip, Walker McDonald sped through the creative process with local musician Marshall Brown as producer to create “Inside & Out.” The result is far from half baked.
A minimalist album largely consisting of McDonald’s strums on his guitar and his voice, David Stringer highlighted it as one of his favorites of 2022 so far. Released only a month ago, Stringer highlighted the imagery in its writing, particularly on songs like “Lake Marion.”
“It makes you feel it more than I guess other songs do,” Stringer said.
He compared McDonald to a chef.
“I just thought about in a way (like) a really good chef with simple ingredients,” Stringer said. “It’s just him and a guitar and the songs are so good.” David Clarey interviewing David Stringer, SceneSC founder
Zach Bingham - “Loaded”
It wasn’t an immediate or easy choice for Columbia musician Todd Mathis. Mathis has some Columbia favorites — Easy Shakes, Admiral Radio and Lang Owen — who didn’t release yet this year. For 2022, his preference goes to the recent album "Loaded” by Columbia blues musician Zach Bingham.
Mathis described the album as authentic and enjoyable because its "straight up old-time blues with killer guitar."
A great part is how talented Bingham’s guitar playing is, especially shown through his versatility in the album with both blues and jazz. His blues standards shine brightest on the five-song EP.
“You can tell he’s having a good time when you listen to it, like he’s having a good time playing, he’s kind of in his element,” Mathis said. Stephen Pastis interviewing Todd Mathis