The Steel Woods bring great Southern rock, opposition to vaccine requirement to Columbia

On a different, brighter timeline, The Steel Woods would be riding high.

While the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid their momentum like the rest of the music world in 2020, it gave the band the time to tinker and polish their third, and best, LP, "All of Your Stones," released this May. The record feels like an effortless distillation of their distinctive brand of Southern rock, clearly in the lineage of the Allmans and Lynyrd Skynyrd while working in just enough dalliances with metal, rootsy soul and country (both modern and classic) to feel expansive and free.

But founding member and lead guitarist Jason “Rowdy” Cope passed away in January of this year, casting a dark cloud over the record. Then, just a few weeks ago, the band made the decision to publicly oppose any COVID-related precautions for their shows. The decision comes as more people are getting sick and dying of the coronavirus than ever before due to the surging Delta variant, most of them unvaccinated.

Their initial announcement of their stance was met with swift backlash. The group used a photo of Johnny Cash pointing at the American flag to announce their opposition to any vaccination or negative test requirements for their shows, and said they would cancel any show where such precautions are enforced, including one in St. Louis in November.

The post garnered broad criticism, including from Cash’s daughter Roseanne, who described using his photo as “irresponsible.” The band later deleted the initial post and repeated the statement with a band promotional photo instead, but their stance in the COVID culture war was clear.

“We are an American Band with American values,” the post reads. “We believe in an individual’s right to choose what they want to put into their body, and that no one should be forced to do anything for their own good in order to go about their lives.”

It’s a position that stands out in Columbia’s music scene. Some of The Steel Woods' peers, like songwriter and rocker Jason Isbell, who played the area earlier this month, have required proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to attend shows, as has the music club New Brookland Tavern.

The city of Columbia, where The Steel Woods play The Main Course this week, passed a 30-day mask ordinance on Sept. 8 for most indoor gathering places, including concert venues.

For all the bluster behind that post, frontman Wes Bayliss wasn’t looking to trade rhetorical blows with others against the band’s position. In an interview with Free Times, Bayliss leaned on the band’s values as a response to criticism.

“It’s not really something we normally do, you know, lean one way or another,” he noted when asked about the band’s decision to release the statement. “I'm somewhat disconnected from that [conversation], because I'm not keeping up with it.”

Bayliss explained his main concern is the barrier that vaccination requirements create for vaccine-uncertain and unvaccinated fans in order to come to the band’s shows. He noted that he “doesn't know how to feel about the vaccine."

“Just because they aren’t vaccinated or whatever, I don’t want them to bend over backwards to come to a show,” he explained. “We are having to test negative in order to play shows, but they aren't making the fans do that, and it's just been a struggle all day. First I couldn’t get an appointment, and then when I did, it was a two hour wait and cost two hundred bucks.”

Bayliss is correct that the demand for testing has gone up again due to the surge, leading to some wait times, but, at least in South Carolina, free testing is still readily available at state testing sites.

He acknowledged the severity of the disease, despite the band’s position.

"The virus is a bad thing, a terrible thing," he said. "There's a lot of people that have died from it, and a lot of people suffering and experiencing loss from it, and I don't want to take away from that."

Yet, Bayliss was unfamiliar with several pitfalls surrounding the band’s refusal to implement a vaccination or negative test requirement, chiefly the increased chance of spread. He said he wasn’t aware of data that showed an increased risk of COVID-19 spread at indoor concerts with unvaccinated attendees.

“I really haven’t seen any numbers that that’s the case,” Bayliss said. “Maybe there are — like I told you, I’m probably not keeping up with everything and in the loop. But I can't say that it bothers me very much.”

Bayliss seemed uncomfortable discussing the disease and ultimately turned back to his values to discuss the band’s policy.

“I honestly haven't given an interview on any of this [before now],” he admitted. “Above all, I just feel wrong about telling people, they absolutely have to do something that's for their own good.”

The Steel Woods

Sept. 16. 8 p.m. With Aaron Raitere. $20-$25. maincoursesc.com.