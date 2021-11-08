The Senate’s recent run of country performers shows the varying paths the genre is taking

For a musical style that prizes tradition above almost all else, there’s a lot of twists and turns to the history and direction of country music.

The genre has morphed over time, with the introduction of string sections and smooth tempos in the 1950s countrypolitan Nashville Sound to the rise of a distinctly outlaw country in the 1970s. Country music has a way of constantly shifting and reinventing itself, even as it insists on its own constancy.

There’s also been a tendency in recent decades to assume country radio has devolved into a pure formula-based factory, concocting algorithmically precise amalgamations of lyrical cliche, pop-rock bombast and over-attenuated twang. But the reality is, there’s still competing crosscurrents on country radio, as a recent run of country artists at The Senate illustrates.

On Oct. 30, the venue welcomed MCA Nashville recording artist Jordan Davis, one of the most recognizable purveyors of what has become known as “gentleman country.”

Often framed as reaction to the schlocky empty-calorie party songs of early 2010s “bro country,” artists in this category are almost universally sensitive and romantic and traffic in distinctly softer pop-rock sounds.

Davis and his peers often downplay twangier elements and bring a singer/songwriter vibe to the proceedings. Davis’ affably bearded persona and big hits like “Slow Dancing in the Parking Lot” and “Almost Maybes” typify this possible path forward for country music.

Another prominent direction typified by the likes of Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs is the post-bro mold of Jameson Rodgers, who followed Davis at The Senate on Nov. 4. Rodgers started out as a songwriter with cuts by the likes of Florida-Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and Chris Lane, demonstrating a craftsman-like facility with the current Nashville churn.

His own solo efforts, particularly the current Luke Combs-featuring “Cold Beer Calling My Name” (which is somehow a different song than Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart”), are clearly in the centrist country radio mode of the moment. They’re songs driven by a vaguely blue-collar lifestyle ethos that allows for some pathos, but nothing that a drink or ten can’t fix.

The night after Rodgers, something decidedly different took the stage with the country-hop duo The Lacs. Although a thoroughly independent outfit clearly in the lineage of Bubba Sparxx and Colt Ford, the group represents the consistently porous boundaries between rap music and country radio. It’s exactly the kind of progressive hybridization that led to the confused chart/genre kerfuffle over Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

Whatever you make of the oft-superficial lyrical themes of The Lacs, there’s no denying how well they deliver seasoned rap flows and catchy country radio choruses in a fully realized synthesis. A representative sample is as follows: “Makin' it rain like water, farm boy dough/twenty-four carat gold corn rows.”

For a genre/radio format so often painted with a broad brush, the distance between Davis, Rodgers and The Lacs tellingly indicates how much tug and pull is going on over the sound and direction of country music as the 2020s begin.

When you add the slow-rolling crisis over the treatment of women and people of color in country music playlists and festivals, much is still unwritten for the music’s future, no matter how soulless Music Row can make it seem.