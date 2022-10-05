The second career of Taylor Acorn arrives at New Brookland Tavern

It’s as if singer/songwriter Taylor Acorn has had two careers.

The first was as a country singer, and a relatively successful one. Her 2017 EP “Put It In A Song,” chock full of catchy country-pop tunes, racked up around 50 million streams.

The second requires fast forwarding to 2022 and Acorn’s new single, “Psycho.” Don’t expect to hear it on country radio anytime soon. It’s a pounding, polished slice of pop-punk that channels pure breakup rage with lines like “I throw a brick through your pretty little face/You’re easy on the eyes but you’re easier to hate.” The song is just the latest in a string of tight and melodic but heavy tunes that Acorn has released over the last year.

So how did Acorn get here? Well, for starters Acorn was never really crazy about doing country music in the first place. It just worked out that way initially.

“I moved to Nashville back in 2017,” Acorn said. “And I was signed as a writer for country as well as an artist with a publishing company, and it was really interesting because it was the first time I’d really experienced the music industry at all.”

Acorn preferred the music of artists like Paramore and Avril Lavigne, but when her debut EP found success, she seemed destined to make country-pop music. But after a year or so of doing that, she found it stifling, and her listeners could apparently sense that. Her streaming numbers started dropping, and she became uncertain about her direction.

“When I started losing interest in writing that, but was still continuing to write that, I felt like my music wasn’t connecting with people as much as I would’ve hoped it would,” she said. “You can only connect so much if something doesn’t connect with you.”

Acorn decided to take a few steps back from country music, but her initial steps towards her preferred genre of pop-punk were tentative. She started with a cover; a version of The Mayday Parade’s “Jamie All Over.” It was well-received, racking up over a million streams on Spotify. But even after that, Acorn says she was still “one foot in, one foot out.”

“Am I going to lose the fans that I had in the country world?” she said. “And if I don’t, am I going to be sacrificing a lot that could be happening? So yeah, I struggled really badly as far as what I wanted to do, what I wanted to say. Until I was finally like, I’m going to do this pop-punk thing, I’m going to put all of my heart and soul into this and just hope that it works out.”

Starting with the 2022 single “In My Head,” Acorn did indeed jump fully into her new sound, picking up the tempo, stacking the guitars and sharpening her lyrical attack. And the results have been promising.

“In My Head” has been streamed nearly 2 million times, and “Psycho” is already reached over a million streams since its August release.

As for the artist herself, one would think that Acorn feels fully vindicated, but as it turns out she has mixed emotions.

“I have a love hate relationship with it,” she said. “I hate that I waited so long to do it, but I love how it’s been since I did it. When It comes to making music, I’m so much happier now, I’m able to really focus on what I want to say, and experiment, which is something that I felt a little restricted in country music.”

Now comes the next step in being a successful artist: touring.

As hard as it might be to believe, Acorn has never toured extensively. Her current six-week jaunt with Real Friends, which brings her to New Brookland Tavern on Oct. 12, is her first long-term tour.

“We’re excited and ready, but I’m still trying to wrap my head around everything as well,” she said. “It’s just been a weird journey. So I’m just trying to think of all that, and think, how did I get here?”

Taylor Acorn

Oct. 12. w/ Real Friends. $28.50. newbrooklandtavern.com