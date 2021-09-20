The mingled personal and social issues of Charleston's SUSTO get complicated on 4th album

“Oh man, I just got overwhelmed with anxiety just listening to you talk about that.”

That was SUSTO leader Justin Osborne’s immediate response when Free Times asked about the strong and varied reactions the Charleston band seems sure to receive when it releases its fourth album, “Time in the Sun,” on Oct. 29.

That the record pushes some buttons isn’t surprising. This is a group that released a song that ponders the challenges of being “Gay in the South,” and another, “Chillin’ on the Beach With My Best Friend Jesus Christ,” that interrogates religious devotion with giddy satire.

From SUSTO’s humble beginnings to the project’s current life as a large club headliner and festival fixture, Osborne has never shied from blending his emotion-rich confessions and odes with doubts and fears about the state of the world, binding them through the conviction of his gravelly hollers.

But on “Time in the Sun,” which arrives at a moment when America feels especially divided, those social and political aspects are both especially present and especially complicated.

Osborne looks out at at the Earth, reflecting, “What a real good time / What a heartfelt world / What a f#!ked up place,” on the echoing and ominous “God of Death.” He talks about settling down after “(getting) rich pretty quick / But it won’t last long,” bidding “all you problems of the world” to “Be Gone From Me” on that strident, synth-girded pop-rocker.

He proclaims, “I was born to bare a hurricane,” on the laconically drifting “Life Is Suffering,” observing that “They say you can’t foresee the weather / But you can stand in the wind / You can thank the sky when the cotton grows high / Curse the dirt when it’s dead again.”

Shifting through a prismatic range of folk and rock shades that recalls the explosive color of SUSTO’s 2017 sophomore breakthrough, “& I’m Fine Today,” Osborne delivers an impassioned set of songs destined to make listeners feel some kinda way(s) — especially hearing them intoned by a White indie dude.

“I wasn't necessarily trying to address anything,” Osborne said of his new batch of songs. “Songwriting has always kind of been like this for me, it's a way for me to unpack how I'm feeling. I could probably benefit from therapy, but I don't go to therapy. And so I think, in some ways, the songwriting kind of helps me — and not just the writing, but the recording process and getting to work with people to bring songs to life, the creative aspects of it.

"It just helps me try and make sense of it. Or even if it's not making sense of it, it's just like some alleviation of the confusion.”

He explained that a big part of that confusion this time around was the continued debate over how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as processing the “social movements” of the past two years.

But Osborne also dealt with some big personal changes as “Time in the Sun'' came into being. He and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter, and Osborne’s father died — a loss that cuts through hard during the first couplet of “God of Death”: “I don’t wanna think about my father dyin’ / I don’t wanna hear my mother cryin’.”

“There was a lot going on, but it just made it that much more easy to pour it all into making the album,” he explained to Free Times.

The return to the huge and varied approach of “& I’m Fine Today” was intentional, reconnecting with more familiar procedures after the recording process for “Ever Since I Lost My Mind,” the band’s more muted 2019 debut for major indie label Rounder Records. “Time in the Sun” arrives via the also-vaunted indie imprint New West.

“I felt a little bit pressured to do it,” Osborne said of heading to Asheville’s Echo Mountain studio and working with a new producer on SUSTO’s previous record.

The new album puts Osborne and longtime collaborator Wolfgang Zimmerman back in firm command of the production, which spanned at least 60 days between Zimmerman’s home and professional studios in James Island and Charleston, respectively, the singer said. Various people flitted in and out to contribute, including, for the first time, every member of SUSTO’s current live lineup, sustained during the group’s coronavirus hiatus by Small Business Administration loans and payroll protection.

“I thought we were fortunate in a way that our band's been around for a while, long enough that we have a business manager who stays on top of that stuff for us,” Osborne said, explaining that every member of the band is on payroll, and qualified for unemployment benefits when SUSTO laid idle.

A trip to Mexico later in the recording reunited Osborne with former bandmate Johnny Delaware and Camilo Miranda, his original songwriting partner during his 2013 stint in Cuba, which sparked the project’s formation.

“It was incredibly meaningful because it felt like reclaiming confidence and strength,” Osborne said of re-centering the group’s recording efforts on the musicians close to him, and doing so at Zimmerman’s studio The Space, which adjoins Acid Boys HQ, the complex of rehearsal spaces that SUSTO opened earlier this year.

Still, as it frequently does with the band’s leader, the light gets shaded with some dark thoughts.

“The place is sinking, I mean, the floodwaters get closer and closer to the city I adore every week,” Osborne offered. “But you know, it's there for now.”

Adding up the factors surrounding “Time in the Sun” — the birth of a child and the death of a parent, a long recording process during COVID-19 isolation — the record's complex nature seems unavoidable.

As to the amount to which different people will hear the album differently, Osborne seemed confident it will find an audience.

“There's going to be people on both sides of the coin, and there's going to be people at the extremes of both sides of the coin,” he said of listeners who might not care for his perspective. “But I hope that I can find some people in the middle who are feeling similar to me. That's all I'm looking for, is to find my connection with the people who can relate, and who can take those songs and kind of apply them to their own life.”

SUSTO

Sept. 23. 8 p.m. With Stagbriar, Cry Baby. $16-$18. The Senate. 1022 Senate St. thesenatecolumbia.com