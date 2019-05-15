Back in 2017, Mike Busbee, a 27-year-old manager at the West Columbia rock club New Brookland Tavern and a fixture in the local heavy music scene, commited suicide. “Stick Tight,” a phrase from one of his tattoos, became a rallying cry for a community left reeling by his death, a reminder for area musicians and fans to check in on and take care of each other.
For the second straight year, New Brookland will look to celebrate Busbee’s memory and rekindle awareness with Stick Tight Fest. The three-day throwdown returns June 13-15 with a stacked, local-heavy lineup.
Appropriately, given Busbee’s own musical inclinations, the middle heavy music helping on Friday is the most attention-grabbing. Asheville’s regionally renowned Bask will conjure expansive, groovy stoner-doom peaks and valleys as the headliner, while Charlotte’s Funeral Chic, a Pitchfork-approved force of nature that mingles feral, thrash-y hardcore with sleazy swagger better than pretty much any band going, takes the middle slot. The paralyzingly chaotic local champs in Bathe and Vorov also play, along with Galaxy Chief.
The surrounding two nights grab some of the best and biggest names on the local indie rock scene, with The Restoration, Barnwell and Cayla Fralick grabbing the top spots on Thursday, joined by Darby Wilcox and Zane Nichols, and NUMBTONGUE, Dempsey, Cicala, Flower Shopping, and Ben Walker taking the stage on Saturday.
Tickets — $10 per night or $20 for a weekend pass — are on sale now. Proceeds go to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.