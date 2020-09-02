Stalwart Columbia rocker and writer entrances with classically inflected instrumentals

Dan Cook has worn a lot of hats over the years, and many of them placed him near the center of the music scene in Columbia.

In the late-’80s and early-’90s, Cook and his brother Phil were the musical engine behind Lay Quiet Awhile, an arty alt-rock band that would eventually feature singer-songwriter Danielle Howle and is widely considered one of the city’s seminal musical groups.

After that, Cook would start another band, The Verna Cannon, where he played violin and guitar as a collaborator with singer-songwriter Molly Ledford. The two created elegantly wrought slowcore up through 2005.

Cook would also briefly own a record store, New Clear Days, with Christopher Bickel in the ’90s, and eventually began working for Free Times in 1998. He started, naturally, as the music editor, but would take over as editor-in-chief in 2002 and lead the paper through several ownership changes, the rise of social media and the decimation of print newsrooms following The Great Recession.

Cook left his post at Free Times in 2016, and says he was determined to find a new creative outlet.

“I hadn’t put music entirely to the side, but I hadn’t figured out really what to do after [The Verna Cannon],” he admits. “I knew I didn’t really want to start a band, I wanted to write music that was, I guess, a little more classical in its origins, for lack of a better term.”

After a few attempts at composing digitally and with sheet music, Cook settled on simply creating his own minimalist soundscapes, combining piano, violin, guitar and synthesizers in a kind of uncertain space between low-key post-rock and spare contemporary classical. The space between, which arrived this past month, is his third full-length in as many years that showcases this striking approach.

Cook says the music, which he releases under the name A Spot on the Hill, comes, somewhat paradoxically, from a natural progression of musical interests and a desire to do something distinctly different.

“I loved playing rock music, absolutely loved it. But I still had this side of me that wanted a little more,” he explains. “I had some classical training, and I wanted to do something else [with it]. There’s a piece on the new A Spot on the Hill record called ‘Violin Part 2, 1997.’ And that’s, like, literally, the truth. I wrote that 23 years ago, but I didn’t have any idea what to do with it.”

At the same time, Cook is quick to note that there’s an obvious progression from his last band to his current compositions.

“I think The Verna Cannon was a very clear evolution to what I do now — [that] was slow arpeggios on guitar. And now I’m just playing slow arpeggios on the piano, with no vocals.”

And that’s mostly what A Spot on the Hill is. While Cook adds plenty of other instruments and textures, there’s a serious sense of restraint, of allowing a simple, stately delivered piano riff to anchor and move each composition forward.

“I definitely don’t start with a preconceived mood,” he says of his process, “and even with the [compositional] changes, I’m not thinking, ‘OK, I want this to sound happy or sad or whatever.’ I don’t really think about it that way, even though I know that it maybe gets interpreted that way.

“I’m really thinking purely sort of musical and just sort of following the feeling that I get from it.”

He describes his first effort, 2018’s The Tenth Wave, as “really just figuring out how to put sounds together, how to put instruments together, how to structure things, and how to record.”

Things have evolved subtly from there.

“I set out very modest goals for myself that are probably too esoteric for anybody else to latch on to,” he admits.

On 2019’s A Need That Runs Too Deep, it was to include a few violin-based pieces. For the most recent record, it was to create more space and drone, to “have some of those things where the notes just sort of hang there.”

As for what the future holds, even in a post-COVID world, Cook doesn’t seem terribly interested in translating this music to a live setting, or of upending his approach. Like the music itself, it will likely move forward slow and steady.

“I don’t really think in those larger terms,” he offers. “I don’t really know where the next thing goes.”