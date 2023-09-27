Stagbriar's 'Telepathy' combines heady emotionalism, brash guitar and concise songwriting

When Stagbriar, the indie folk-rock outfit led by the sibling team of Alex and Emily McCollum, first appeared on the Columbia music scene in the early 2010s, it was at the height of the Mumfordization of pop music. Indie-leaning folk bands with a penchant for pop hooks and yearning choruses were widely popular, from the Ho-hey foot stomps of The Lumineers to the horn-driven excess of Of Monsters & Men.

Because of their surroundings, it was an easy mistake to put Stagbriar into that category, particularly given their 2013 debut "Quasi-Hymns, Murder Ballads and Tales of How the Hero Died." They had a few of those folksy signifiers, the pretty male-female vocal blend and some undeniable bits of songcraft to boot.

But they are always an odder and more interesting bird than their contemporary brethren. The prettiness was less country music blood harmony and more celestial dream-pop, the guitars spikier and more kicking and screaming than plaintively strummed.

The lyrics were fragmented and narratively broken, hinting at emotional earnestness but often inscrutable. And the song structures themselves were often playfully unorthodox, eschewing typical verse-chorus-verse form and subverting loud-soft dynamic expectations as they drifted along on paths that only the band themselves seemed sure of.

As the band evolved live in the intervening years, they began to distance themselves from the folksier parts of their sound, leaning into the pull-and-tug of guitars and ethereal headiness that made them a more distinctive outfit. After a multi-year hiatus and gradual live return, their 2020 follow-up LP "Supposed You Grow" seemed to crystallize this evolution, pulling as much from the indie rock guitar sprawl and emotional catharsis of Built to Spill or The Wrens as it did from their indie folk beginnings.

If that 2020 record was a balancing act, their latest album, "Telepathy," is more of a wrecking ball.

While a few acoustic-driven tracks remain, it’s hard to call Stagbriar anything other than a rock band given the brashy, dueling guitar lines that dominate many of these songs. Opener “Slick” utilizes a would-be White Stripes lick to soundtrack an angsty screed against the tedious toll of finances (“Every night I’m thinking about who I owe/ Sell my hand or call my landlord.") While songs like “Tall Socks” and “The Last One” features a similar full-tilt throttle of guitars that drive deliriously good grunge-tinged hooks.

When things do get more mid-tempo, as on Emily-led tunes like “Non-Toxic” and “Call Me Back in the Morning,” they tend to utilize minor-key atmospherics and dark Radiohead-esque grandeur, sounds that are often layered underneath the rockers, but prominently featured when things quiet down.

Funnily enough, given the indie folk comparisons the band was often met with in their early years, there’s a sense in which Stagbriar now seems a part of the earnest group of female indie rockers typified by the boygenius cohort (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julian Baker), and there’s often more than a passing resemblance. The domesticity of “Road Rage,” another slinky mid-tempo number, feels like it could comfortably fit on a Lucy Dacus album, and the plaintive “Toxic” explores romantic jealousy and controlling tendencies with that particular sort of Millennial anguish.

Ultimately though, Stagbriar is still the kind of band that is a bit too singular and unwieldy to fall easily into any one category. What they are, more than anything, is one of Columbia’s best and most singular bands. And with "Telepathy," thankfully, they continue to chart their own path and prove exactly that.