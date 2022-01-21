St. Pat's in Five Points will go on despite COVID surge: 'We are 100% having it'

St. Pat’s in Five Points is still slated to be held in March, with organizers unfazed by the current wave of COVID-19.

The annual festival, one of the largest annual festivals in Columbia, hasn’t been held for two years because of the pandemic. The daylong festival that typically draws more than 30,000 revelers is a large revenue source for the organizing Five Points Association.

Now, the festival plans to make its comeback on March 19, said Katy Renfroe, the manager of the association. She said most information she’s looked at suggests the Omicron variant will have “dissipated by then.”

“We are 100 percent having it,” said Renfroe. “We don’t feel like (COVID-19) is going to be an issue. We’re honestly more concerned about the rain.”

While COVID-19 isn’t a likely reason to stop it, it's still thrown in its fair share of headaches, said Steve Cook, owner of Saluda’s restaurant in Five Points.

Staffing and the high cost of booking bands has been difficult, Cook, who is also the merchants association president, explained.

Meanwhile, Renfroe said the pandemic and related cancellations have affected the association's efforts outside the festival as well. She said it has hurt their efforts to market the district throughout the state, something they usually do, and has affected staffing.

The association had to layoff the former director and staff, Renfroe said. It wasn’t until April they hired her on a part-time basis and had the funding for her to work full time in June.

It also curtailed some special projects. The association had hoped to use some funds to hire a professional photographer to take photos of neighborhood businesses, but they didn’t have the funds for that.

This year’s festival is a critical one after the prior cancellations. In the past, the association had built up reserves in case of cancellations, but now those are running thin, Cook said.

Still, its difficult to project the festival’s future — rosy or bleak — until they see how this year’s goes, he said.

“At a certain point, I’m optimistic and hopeful that this year will go off well and then we can re-evaluate,” Cook said.

Whatever happens with the festival, he said the association has other sources of funding, like the city's hospitality tax program, that they can rely on.

“It’s not like this is a small business that we have to do it or we’re bankrupt or something. I think the view of the Five Points association is we need to move forward,” Cook explained. “I don’t want this to be another casualty of COVID. I’d like for this to continue.”