St. Pats in Five Points to be headlined by Blues Traveler, electronic-pop duo Surfaces

St. Pat’s in Five Points is back for the first time in two years with a lineup headlined by rock band Blues Traveler; pop duo Surfaces and country artist Lainey Wilson.

The annual festival has been curtailed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recently, but typically is one of the largest single-day festivals in the Southeast — drawing roughly 45,000 people to the city’s college and eclectic business district.

“St. Patrick's Day is like a freight train, you know …. And this is just one step closer to that,” said Steve Cook, the president of the Five Points Association, at a press conference announcing the lineup.

This year's lineup is in line with past festivals, with distinctive artists headlining genre-specific stages to cater towards a wide swath of festival goers.

With Blue Travelers, the festival brings in a ‘90s jam band known for their album “four” and spirited live shows. In Surfaces, the festival caters towards the city’s large college student population. That electronic-pop duo released the song “Sunday Best” in 2019, which has been their largest hit with over 740 million plays on the streaming platform Spotify.

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson offers up a dose of country for one of the area’s most popular genres. Wilson is best known for 2019’s single “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

The festival has a handful of local players as well. Local DJ and rapper Fat Rat da Czar headlining a DJ set and DJ Prince Ice handling his own set as well. Other artists like Lexington’s Sourwood Honey offer more local flavor too.

Trae Judy, who owned Five Points White Mule, handled booking this year. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic made booking more difficult than usual, with many bands rescheduling other stops and juggling availabilities.

Judy said he worked on the lineup since August 2021 on putting together the lineup.

“(We’re) just trying to have a little bit of, a little spice, for everybody,” he said.

The entire St. Pat’s in Five Points lineup can be found here.

Last week, organizers confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t deter their plans to restart the festival, which is typically a large funder of special projects by the association.

“We are 100 percent having it,” said Katy Renfroe, the association’s manager. “We don’t feel like (COVID-19) is going to be an issue.”