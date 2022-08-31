South Carolina Pride announces Natasha Bedingfield as headlining music performer

South Carolina Pride’s entertainment will be headlined by pop artist Natasha Bedingfield in October.

The organization announced the Oct. 15 lineup in the last week of August, with the aughts-mega star as the chief draw. The lineup for the organization's 33rd festival is buoyed by Sheile E., a percussionist; Crystal Waters, a ‘90s dance singer; and CupcakKe, a Chicago rapper.

Bedingfield is best known for her run between 2004 and 2007, when she released the albums “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.” The first was an immediate hit behind its single “Unwritten.” Meanwhile “Pocketful of Sunshine” peaked at number three in the United States Billboard chart and its hit single “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

Sheila E., is best known for her 1984 track “The Glamorous Life,” written by Prince. Crystal Waters top hits came in 1991 and 1994, with “Gypsy Woman” and “100% Pure Love.” CupcakKe is known for her explicit-themed songs that went viral in the mid 2010s.

The LGBTQ festival is also supported by Drag Race entertainment from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” personalities and other performers on the day of and the night prior in the Get Lit event. Those include Phoenix, Trinity the Tuck, LaLa Ri, Jasmine Kennedie and more. On Oct. 14, the festival will also hold its signature parade event.

The festival is the last for Executive Director Jeff March, who has overseen the organization for over a decade. He announced his departure from the role in June of this year.

During March’s tenure he grew the Main Street festival from its initial Finlay Park location, growing the organization and the event’s visibility. It now attracts over 80,000 people to the area, the organization posits.