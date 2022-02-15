South Carolina Philharmonic fights genre's 'snobby' persona with new series in local bars

The South Carolina Philharmonic is bringing classical music to the pub — with hopes to expand its listening base and break down the genre’s stuffy reputation — through its newest initiative the Chamber Crawl.

Columbia’s classical music organization, which typically plays at the Koger Center for the Arts, is launching a series of small shows at local bars in the area. On Feb. 16, the series is leading off with a show at Craft and Draft in Irmo and hopes to build out the series with multiple stops scheduled around its major performances.

“(We want to) reach people we haven’t been able to reach as easily. There’s a little snooty persona that goes into the symphony,” said Susan Cafferty, who is spearheading the program. “We want to show we’re not like that at all. We’re actually pretty fun.”

The series fits in the mold of other like-minded programs the Philharmonic puts on like Beethoven and Blue Jeans, which invites attendees to a casually dressed concert in lieu of anything fanciful.

Cafferty said programs like these are meant to expand the reach for the Philharmonic. The majority of its attendees come from near central Columbia, she explained, and hopes that this new program changes that.

She hopes this program helps draw more of the region’s suburbs and other unreached areas to the Philharmonic’s offerings. Ideally, they hope, it will bring more attendees to their other programs too.

Specifically, Cafferty said they are working to draw the young professional crowd. That’s been a prominent topic in classical music and the Philharmonic as of late. It's particularly been a focus during the COVID-19 pandemic, she explained.

During the early stages of the pandemic, the Philharmonic put on nontraditional shows at venues like Segra Park and Hunter-Gatherer Brewery, in lieu of focusing solely on their prominent masterworks series that draw attendees to the Koger.

After success with those shows, they see an opportunity to build on that now, as well. While the idea is to draw newcomers, it's also about breaking down a persona for classical music that Cafferty felt can be a hurdle for some.

“We do feel like we need to show our personal side and our fun side. It's that persona that we’re just snobby and untouchable,” she said. “I know full well there’s been that image.”

And doing that is taking the form of more than just the atypical venues, Cafferty said. The Craft and Draft show features concertmaster/violinist Mary Lee Taylor Kinosian, violinist Damir Horvat, violaist Audrey Harris and cellist Tzu-Ying Liao.

As part of that show, they’ll play more playful tunes (jazz hits, broadway tunes) than one might find at a traditional Philharmonic concert. The musicians plan to mingle with attendees after, too.

Additionally, the organization is making an effort to have fellow non-performing musicians attend the Chamber Crawl performances and mingle.

“When you are in these smaller settings. The audience becomes part of the experience for the musicians,” she said. “ think people like to talk to musicians and interact. We’re kind of hoping to show our personality.”

Cafferty said the Philharmonic hopes to put on the Chamber Crawl performances somewhat regularly, though acknowledged this first batch of stops will be a test run on the initiative's longevity for future years. She floated venues like River Rat Brewery and Lexington's Old Mill Brewpub as potential future spots for the series.

The idea is to have one Chamber Crawl performance in-between each of the Philharmonic’s masterwork concerts, which roughly equate to eight of these more informal shows. More info and ticket information about the series can be found at the Philharmonic’s website.