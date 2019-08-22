Thursday 22
Colt Ford — In a decade that has seen country radio fully embrace hip-hop production and (fairly cringeworthy) rap flows, Colt Ford is one of the few progenitors that feels authentic. Since the mid-2000s, Ford has perfected the marriage of country themes and instrumentation with a genuine affection for hip-hop and R&B, creating a kind of primary mode for artists like Jason Aldean (whose "Dirt Road Anthem" Ford co-wrote) and Luke Bryan to ride to giddy, superficial success. Well, the original hick-hop great is in town tonight. — Kyle Petersen | The Senate: 8 p.m., $29; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Friday 23
The Albatross — Buck up and get wise to the local hard rockers in The Albatross. They’ll be zipping through Rosewood’s best music venue with plenty of ’70s throwback charm and warbled vinyl blues riffs. On Guns and Gold, the Prosperity-based trio delivers classic rock staples codified by Zeppelin, the Stones and even “Teach Your Children”-style CSNY. Maybe you’ll get lucky and hear some new jams, too. — Ethan Fogus | Hunter Gatherer (Hangar): 7:30 p.m., free, 803-764-1237, huntergathererbrewery.com
Arts & Draughts — Another solid slate of in-state talent is on-tap for the latest beer-boosted party at the Columbia Museum of Art. Columbia’s Pet Peeves is an earnest, soft-growling emo band with burly hard rock riffs, creating tension that only heightens their songs’ conflicted feelings. Fellow hometown band Watson Village continues to grow its omnivorous, pan-melodic-rock approach, taking a hypnotic trip into the backwoods between Bon Iver’s Wisconsin and Neil Young’s Great White North on new single “Raging River.” Charleston’s Jordan Igoe is a country singer who will make you spill a tear in your beer and smile while you do it. — Jordan Lawrence | Columbia Museum of Art: 7 p.m., $10 ($5 members); 803-799-2810, columbiamuseumofart.org
Bellavida — Columbia’s Bellavida bucks the notion of the “college band too busy with school” with the release of its first full-length album, as the young Columbia quintet builds upon the wise-beyond-its-years songcraft it debuted on 2016’s Letters to Rose EP. Online snippets of the upcoming album tease a slicker, more pop-forward sound, though the interplay between vocalists Logan Baldwin and Cat Galan remains intact as a vibrant melodic throughline. With Bull Moose Party. — Cam Powell | The Senate: 7 p.m., free (all ages); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Boo Hag — Taking its name from a Lowcountry myth, Boo Hag’s swampy, adrenalized fusion of reverb-dripping blues and garage-punk recalls roots-rock mutators like The Cramps and The Flat Duo Jets, while giving it a brooding darkness more in line with the Murder City Devils. Given this idiosyncratic approach, the duo stands out wherever it lands. Filling out the rest of the bill, Greenville’s Gláss offers its spartan post-punk and The Long Con opens with dark, atmospheric indie. — Bryan C. Reed | Tapp’s Arts Center: 8 p.m., $8 ($10 under 21); 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Galactic Getdown — This party bills itself as a live cross-pollination where bands and performers mix and match to form pick-up groups that “summon celestial music of the spheres.” Sounds like it’ll be a jam-centric night with Columbia musicians doing extended takes on their songs with the help of other guests. Expect more pentatonic scales than phrases. — Ethan Fogus | The White Mule: 7pm, $5, (803) 708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Harry and the Hootenannies — After two years of vague online postings about a new record, local genre-warping trio Harry and the Hootenannies celebrate the release of their debut studio full-length, Farewelcome Home. While the oddball funk single “Fast Lane” has earned the mandolin-bass-and-drums outfit a reputation as Primus descendants, their live performances add lush indie pop and straightforward rock numbers to the mix, flexing the group’s ability to make any musical style a bit more peculiar. With Stevie & the Crooked Lions, Ort, Driveway Jones. — Cam Powell | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
The King James Boys — Bluegrass and gospel have always been intertwined, with most bluegrass groups playing at least a few gospel numbers. More rare are bluegrass acts that focus exclusively on gospel. The King James Boys are one of these, building on the message in their music with a tight, hard-driving bluegrass sound. — Kevin Oliver | Bill's Music Shop & Pickin' Parlor: 7 p.m., $15; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com
Hudson Moore — Independent country artist Hudson Moore is one of the bigger names to play the relatively small Tin Roof, but he’s a natural fit for the space given his prodigious streaming numbers and masterful ability to craft indelible slices of pop and soft-rock with just enough twang to satisfy country radio. For fans of either, this is a “saw him when” moment for sure. — Kyle Petersen | Tin Roof: 7 p.m., $10; 803-771-1558; tinroofcolumbia.com
The Raz, Bona Lisa — Columbia quartet The Raz embraces the retro flair in its classic rock revival, shifting between elements of ‘70s blues-rock and ‘80s heavy metal. “Black Garden” feels like an intersection of Dio and Clutch, while “My Woman” fits into the Zeppelin/Sabbath school of riff-rock. Bona Lisa complements with vintage-style hard rock in the vein of the Heartbreakers and KISS. Lexington rock band Around The Block opens. — Bryan C. Reed | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Saturday 24
Brandy and the Butcher — Columbia’s Brandy and the Butcher celebrate the release of Pretty Girls, their first seven-inch, here, but that’s not all they’re doing. The show at State Street Pub will also serve as the shoot for a forthcoming music video. Good call: The short new release showcases a purposefully churning old-school rock band with the Motörhead-ish riffs to get the heavy fans thrashing and the sneering, pop-kissed, Sleater-Kinney-ish vocal melodies to get the indie crowd bouncing. Should be a good look on film. With Damn the Sun. — Jordan Lawrence | State Street Pub: 9 p.m., free; 803-796-2006, facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia
Freeway Music Festival — Back after a year away, the Freeway Music Festival is consistently one of the best showcases for indie rock (and indie rock-adjacent) talent in Columbia, and this year is no exception. Buoyed by familiar and fan-friendly acts like the surging guitar emotionalism of Real Work, The Restoration’s chamber-folk maestro Daniel Machado and the sleek, literary pop-rock of Cayla Fralick, the festival also wisely pulls in a few choice out-of-towners, including North Carolina emo-punk rockers Museum Mouth (on a stage curated by Free Times’ Jordan Lawrence) and Charleston producer savant and erstwhile Brave Baby drummer Wolfgang Zimmerman’s Invisible Low End project. The festival gets a closing set from one of the scene’s most ambitious and accessible groups, the electro-pop powerhouse Glass Mansions. — Kyle Petersen | The Senate/Tin Roof: noon, $10; thesenatecolumbia.com
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder — Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder might seem old hat or quaint to you, but you can dispose of those notions right now. What they actually are is one of the fiercest acoustic bluegrass units on Earth, with speed and dexterity that puts thrash metal bands to shame. And their leader is still going strong at 65, playing mandolin and fiddle like a demon and hitting those high-lonesome notes with ease. It ain’t old people music — it’s classic bluegrass. — Vincent Harris | Newberry Opera House; 8 p.m.; $75-$95; 803-276-5179, newberryoperahouse.com
Soda City Pop Up Vol. VII — Back for its seventh installment of the year, The Soda City Pop Up continues forging ahead on its mission to highlight the Midlands’ best up-and-coming musical talent on a massive mixed-genre bill. Columbia trio Howling Child brings its brand of hopped-up blues-rock alongside a trio of Pop Up regulars, including mercurial rapper PATx, the jam- and classic rock-influenced Mary English & Devine Street and the soulfully rhyming Milah teaming up with Tam the Vibe. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5 (18-plus only); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Still Warning, Play Center, P.H.D. — A pair of Atlanta bands top this varied rock ‘n’ roll lineup. Still Warning trades in old-school metal licks and churning grooves that evoke everyone from Motley Crue to Ozzy Osborne and Motörhead. Play Center plays a more creative indie/post-punk style somewhere between Sebadoh and Mission of Burma, while Columbia’s P.H.D. treads familiar but fun ‘90s rock territory. — Kevin Oliver | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Summer Groove Fest — The sultry sounds of yesteryear will envelop Township Auditorium in a warm embrace for Summer Groove Fest. Headliner Jeffery Osbourne brings ‘80s R&B pop bliss and sheer vocal power in the form of classic hit “On the Wings of Love,” while The Manhattans’ Billboard No. 1, “Kiss and Say Goodbye,” oozes late-‘70s soul and still stands as one of the greatest breakup songs of all time. With The S.O.S. Band, Midnight Star. — Cam | Township Auditorium: 8 p.m., $51-$127; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org
Willie Walker & Conversation Piece — With a background in backing variety bands (Walker played bass in beach music legends Chairmen of the Board for a while) everything Willie Walker and his Conversation Piece display an ample amount of groove, a little funk and plentiful smooth jazz tones. Entertainers as well as ace musicians, they are versatile enough to transition from George Benson smoothness to raw, horn-driven P-Funk. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m.; $20 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Tuesday 27
Knocked Loose — With the sophomore album A Different Shade of Blue, the Kentucky hardcore band Knocked Loose seems poised for a breakthrough. While it still claims appropriately modest methods of writing — guitarist Isaac Hale told Bandcamp, “When we’re writing, we’re literally going, ‘Would we mosh to this?’” — the band’s ambition is obvious. Stacking riffs upon riffs, Knocked Loose songs careen through brutal hardcore breakdowns, Slayer-worthy thrashing, dissonant metallic textures and straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll grooves, all while singer Bryan Garris howls like a man possessed. Eternal Sleep, Judiciary, and Foreign Hands open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $22 ($20 advance; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Paisley Marie — What’s great about Paisley Marie — beyond the obvious — is that, unlike a lot of Midlands songwriters, Paisley crafts some pretty standout bridges. Here’s hoping she hits up Tin Roof with her new, all-female backers, The Birdwalkers, who sound a bit like The Pistol Annies mixed with The 400 Unit. Not only are the songs good, with big stadium flair, but there’s an infectious joy they share that’ll plant a smile on your face. — Ethan Fogus | Tin Roof: 8 p.m., free, 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com