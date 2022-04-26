Cola Concert series will return with a rescheduled Ziggy Marley show at Township Auditorium

Less than three months after announcing its closure at the Columbia Speedway venue, the Cola Concert series has announced its return.

The series will make its return with a concert from Ziggy Marley, a Grammy award winner and son of legendary Bob Marley, at Township Auditorium on Tuesday, August 16. Marley was originally supposed to perform in late 2021, but that concert was postponed.

This concert will be the first of many in a new series that will take place at Township Auditorium, the group said in a press release. Most of the shows will take place in fall 2022 and will be announced at a later date.

The concert series began in October 2020 using the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater and hosted artists like Mt. Joy and Jason Isbell. After a series of postponements in late 2021, organizers announced that the ambitious series would no longer continue.

“We had great hopes for the venue, and clearly invested aggressively to create a great artist and audience experience for live music in Columbia metro. Regretfully, sales did not meet the investment, even after we’d been open 11 months, so we decided to dedicate resources towards other opportunities," Adam Epstein, the main organizer and president and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment, said in a statement at that time.

Ziggy Marley will be at Township Auditorium on Tuesday, August 16. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and can be found at ticketmaster.com.