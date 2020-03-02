Smashing Pumpkins to play Columbia in May

Alternative rock icons Smashing Pumpkins will play the Township Auditorium on May 6.

The date is a stop on the band’s springtime Rock Invasion 2 Tour — a sequel, of sorts (and one some 27 years in the making), to the Pumpkins’ 1993 Rock Invasion tour, the 14-month worldwide tour in support of its breakthrough LP, Siamese Dream.

The Pumpkins stopped at the Township in the summer of ’94 on the Rock Invasion tour. Where that gig found the Pumpkins on the ascent — within two years, the band would release a chart-topping, diamond-selling double-disc set, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and sell out sports arenas worldwide — the decades-belated follow-up finds the volatile Pumpkins a dinosaur act clinging to faded alt-rock glory. Billy Corgan has patched up the feud with his bandmates. Well, mostly: Drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and guitarist James Iha rejoined the group in 2015 and 2018, respectively. (Bassist D’arcy Wretzky-Brown remains estranged.)

And the Pumpkins have returned, as Corgan’s long threatened, to the pomp and bombast of the bands’ ’90s salad days. Well, mostly: 2018’s cumbersomely titled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1: No Past. No Future. No Sun is a hollow facsimile of the Pumpkins’ grungy heyday, bereft of anything to cling to. Emptiness is loneliness, Corgan once howled, and loneliness is cleanliness and cleanliness is godliness and God is empty — just like Corgan’s creative vault in the 21st century.

Still, the hits are the hits — and if the Pumpkins were a band you grew up with, then this is a chance to relive the heyday of the alternative nation.

Tickets run from $45 to $129.50. Those who’ve stuck with the Pumpkins through thick (e.g., Siamese Dream) and thin (e.g., the inconsequential dreck that Corgan’s churned out in the two decades since Machina) have likely already taken their place in the digital queue; official sales start March 6, though there are a number of pre-sales that start March 3. (You’ll need to sign up for the Pumpkins’ email blast to get the password.) For those those less enchanted in the rapture of the Pumpkins’ sentimental sway — well, it’s not as though tickets have been selling like hotcakes. Hey, it can’t stay the summer of ’93 forever.

Visit thetownship.org for more information.