Scott Middleton on new music venue's role among Main Street properties, within local scene

In retrospect, it was inevitable.

The Middleton family already owned a bowling alley bar (The Grand), a vegan restaurant (Good Life Cafe) and a Top Golf Swing Suite on the 1600 block of Main Street that it has come to dominate, with plans for an upcoming oyster bar/barbecue joint/microbrewery (Smoked).

Adding a music venue just makes sense. And this week, the family does just that, utilizing two indoor stages and a courtyard stage at the existing entertainment complex and restaurant The Main Course.

As to what the venue will become moving forward, that’s hard to know.

The capacity is modest (300 for the main stage), but the touring acts that have been announced come closer to what you’d expect at a large rock club (like the Vista’s The Senate) than a smaller room (like West Columbia’s New Brookland Tavern). That said, The Main Course is playing it safe when it comes to the genres presented.

Things get started this weekend with a middle-tier holdover from the early-2000s radio dial (Saliva, performing acoustic) and a regional country singer (Kentucky’s Kaleb Hensley). The rest of the schedule offers more radio rock (Tantric) and aughts-era throwbacks (Ying Yang Twins), with a jam band (Perpetual Groove) thrown in for good measure.

In short, it’s what you’d expect at a Columbia rock club.

Homegrown musicians have been added since last month’s initial announcement, with dates like a May 20 hip-hop show featuring H3RO and PATx stoking hopes that Main Course could be an added anchor for the local scene.

The initial lineup isn’t without some controversy. Trapt, the nü-metal band that’s drawn criticism for frontman Chris Taylor Brown’s incendiary right-wing social media presence, is set to play in July. The band’s Facebook profile was deleted for hate speech in November, before its Twitter account was suspended in December after tweets that many saw as defending statutory rape.

Free Times sent The Main Course some questions about becoming a music venue, which co-owner Scott Middleton answered through a publicist. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times: Why was now the right time to make this push for the Main Course to be a proper music venue? How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your plans, if at all?

Scott Middleton: Columbia residents have continuously expressed to us the need for an entertainment venue of this size and our team helped sculpt this new identity for Main Course as being a multi-level entertainment venue downtown. With vaccinations being readily available to the public and proper safety protocols in place, we made the decision to make the final push to finally build the full stage along with state-of-the-art equipment, to make Main Course Columbia’s downtown venue.

How much is hosting music at the Main Course a bid to draw people to the 1600 block to spend money at your other properties there?

For the past several years, our passion has always been to highlight the opportunities within the city for people to see Columbia as a fun, unique place to live, work, and enjoy. We are excited to create more dining and entertainment opportunities for Main Street but to attract visitors to the city.

Who is booking these shows?

Our team includes several veterans within the entertainment industry who are helping to guide us in the right direction and make sure that artists and patrons have a truly great experience.

What role do you see the Main Course filling within Columbia’s music venue landscape?

Main Course offers a variety of entertainment options in a more intimate setting, while also providing quality food, specialty cocktails, and a unique ambiance that encompasses that Main Street feel.

The early lineup of national touring acts leans hard on some things that traditionally work well in Columbia — radio rock, early-2000s throwbacks, jam bands. How intentional is that, to start this on what should be safe footing?

Naturally, when first opening a new establishment such as this, we have kept in mind what has been successful in Columbia while balancing several different genres and attracting a variety of music lovers.

The capacity and location of the Main Course, small and right in the middle of everything, would seem to make it a place where you might be able to try some acts and sounds that are more untested in the market. Do you plan to do any of that kind of experimentation moving forward?

We want to host music that can be enjoyed by everyone and are open to experimenting with all genres as those opportunities present themselves. We are considering expanding outside of music to host other forms of entertainment as well.

Trapt is quite a controversial name to include in your first run of shows. Can you tell me about the thought process that went into booking them? How much were you weighing their statements and actions when you decided to have them play?

This particular band has been on our calendar for several months, before we were aware of any statements that were made. As always, people are free to support or not support whomever they want for whatever reasons they want. We will continue to monitor and review those concerns.

Shows from local musicians have popped up frequently since the initial Main Course music announcement. How much do you envision that being a consistent part of the schedule? Is that important for you?

We are deeply passionate about supporting and highlighting our many great local artists. We will use our stages as a platform for local growth by having local artists as well as the more well-known, national artists as well. Our aim is to provide an unparalleled platform for Columbia musicians just as we have provided a unique platform for local artists in our Immersion space on the second floor of Main Course.

With three stages, do you have any plans to combine those for any larger, multi-act events?

With three stages currently within the Main Course, including both indoor and outdoor venues, we are eagerly looking forward to hosting all-day, multi-stage events later this year.

Kaleb Hensley and Comfortably Broke

May 15. 9 p.m. $5. maincoursesc.com.

Saliva Unplugged

May 16. 7 p.m. $15-$100. maincoursesc.com.