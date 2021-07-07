SC gospel mainstay Rev. Matthew Mickens will play with his family anywhere he can

For the Rev. Matthew Mickens, singing gospel music is very much a family affair.

That’s not just because he’s spent nearly 25 years making a joyful noise onstage and on record with his band, The Highway Travelers. Or that the group includes two of his sons, Justin (on lead guitar) and Cotton (on bass).

Mickens has been singing with his family for more than 40 years, starting with his mother and father, Pastor Hattie and Deacon James Mickens.

James and Hattie formed a group with their 13 children back in the 1960s, also called the Highway Travelers. As the children grew older, the group grew apart, but Matthew was never able, or willing, to leave music behind.

“As we got older up in age and everybody got married, everybody went their separate ways,” Mickens recalled. “But I kept on singing with other groups and stuff. So I moved to North Carolina and then I came back home (to Hopkins). My daddy had done passed by then and so I asked my mom, could I use the name The Highway Travelers again. So we took it from there, that was 25 years ago and that’s how we got on the road again.”

Mickens said he has always found solace in singing classics like “Jesus Loves Me” or “Nearer My God To The,” or originals like “Getting Ready.”

“I feel so good,” he offered. “I’m ministering through song, singing things that I've been thinking about and asking the Lord about. It’s a message that God really wants the people to hear.”

And the Rev. Mickens doesn’t just deliver the message in church. He and the Highway Travelers will play just about anywhere, including Curiosity Coffee Bar, where they have a show this week.

“Everybody’s not into going to church,” the bandleader said. “So you have to connect with them where they are — in the park, in the street, wherever I can deliver the message and I know I’ m getting through to them.”

“The Bible says take it to the highway, the hedges and anywhere you want to go,” he continued. “Anywhere we are invited, we will go, and we will sing praises unto God. It doesn’t matter where we’re at, if they invite us in or allow us in, we’ll go and sing the gospel, and we just have a good time. We haven’t been anyplace yet where we haven’t been well-received singing the gospel.”

Mickens said that it’s not about the venue, it’s about the message.

“It’s about the type of songs we sing,” he says. “All of our songs have a meaning to them, and everywhere we go everybody joins in and enjoys themselves. When they feel good, I feel good, and I know I’m in the right spot doing the right thing. ... Anywhere you go, if you don’t get but one person to be happy or blessed, it was well worth it.”

As for the band’s longevity, Mickens’ joy about being on the road with his family is obvious.

“Ooh boy, I can’t even explain it,” he reflected. “When I look around and see that they’re up there with me and not out there doing anything else, it just makes me feel good. It’s just a pleasure for me to look around and know I have my son playing the bass on the right-hand side and my other son playing the lead on the left-hand side.

“It’s a family group, and we are just blessed to be on the road together. We just enjoy one another.”

Rev. Matthew Mickens & The Highway Travelers

July 9. 7 p.m. $15. Curiosity Coffee Bar. 2327 Main St. curiositycoffeebar.com.