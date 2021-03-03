Rosewood Crawfish Festival plans to go ahead at SC Fairgrounds on May 1

The question on when Columbia festivals will return appears to have an answer: May 1.

That’s the day that the Rosewood Crawfish Festival plans to proceed with its annual celebration of live music and freshwater crustaceans at the State Fairgrounds, returning after canceling its 2020 outing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of Rosewood’s plan to hold a festival this spring follows quickly on the heels of one of Columbia's other marquee events, the March block party St. Pat’s in Five Points, revealing last week that it was canceled for a second straight year.

Dave Britt, the executive director of the Greater Rosewood Merchants Association who takes the lead in planning the event and booking the performers, said a few different factors impacted the decision to go ahead with the festival as it traditionally happens in early May.

The association had money allotted from the City of Columbia’s hospitality tax fund, and while Britt said he was confident they could have gotten an extension on using the funds, it made sense to go ahead and spend them if they could pull off the event.

The continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines was the biggest factor in convincing them that they could make the festival work, Britt said, and while they were already planning to proceed, Gov. Henry McMaster’s move last week to allow gatherings of more than 250 people to happen without needing state approval helped cement their determination.

“We just felt like with the pushing of the vaccine, the timing, it seems like we would probably be able to do it safely, and we just wanted to get some people back to Rosewood and get involved with events again,” Britt explained.

Extensive COVID-19 protocols will be in place, he emphasized.

Masks will be required at all times when not actively eating or drinking, and security will enforce that rule.

All food and entertainment will take place outside at the fairgrounds, and Britt said they will utilize the 113 acres of available space to keep things spread out and avoid overcrowding.

How exactly they will keep audiences from congregating in front of the stages while acts are playing is among the things they are still figuring out, but Britt said they will implement measures to keep that from happening.

Also unknown is the limit the festival will put on attendance, but Britt said it will likely be lower than the 10,000-plus crowds that the event has drawn in the past.

When reached by Free Times, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin repeated the message of caution he has issued throughout the pandemic.

“While the State may have relaxed certain restrictions on event capacity, the City will continue to do its part in the interest of public health and safety and mandate appropriate health and safety protocols," he replied.

The festival will go with one or two stages instead of the typical three or four. The musical acts haven’t yet been lined up, but Britt said he still hopes to get a headliner that is “noteworthy and national,” even if they’re a bit smaller than usual.

“I’m going to be doing some active research to see what’s available and interested, to see what kind of prices these artists (are asking),” he explained. “They may be trying to charge a premium now if they come back and take very select dates. Or they may be like, ‘We want to get back on the road,’ and they’re willing to be flexible on their guarantees. But it’s my guess that they’re probably going to be more on the high side. How things fit into the budget and how much the board decides that they want to spend will kind of determine that.”

Britt said his confidence in being able to make the Crawfish Festival happen safely was also reinforced by his experience putting on the local music showcase Colaroo inside Vista rock club The Senate back in November.

While it was smaller, with about 200 people attending, he posited that he learned a lot about how to put on an event responsibly during COVID-19 in executing the show, which was done in conjunction with a festival planning class he taught at the University of South Carolina.

As to how he feels about Rosewood being the first Columbia festival to return, Britt said that “it’s cool to be first,” but it’s also a challenging position to be in.

“I think that in order to find our way back in events someone’s got to do it, and start putting the model together,” he offered. “All of that being said, being the first one, I think there’s a potential that ticket sales could be lower because people aren’t ready to be back out. On the other hand, maybe they’re super ready. The population’s kind of divided on that.”